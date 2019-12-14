One of the things that I love about serving in a traditional setting is our Advent traditions.
For those of you not familiar, let me explain for a few moments.
In traditional churches, we have a wreath in front of our sanctuary. It has four candles in the circle and then a white candle in the middle of the ring. The four candles stand for hope, peace, joy and love. There usually are three purple candles and one pink for joy.
The white candle represents Christ. Some refer to it as his birthday candle.
We light this candle on Christmas Eve or when we celebrate the birth of Jesus after the four Sundays leading up to Christmas. Let’s look at the candles individually.
Hope: Jesus is hope. I understand that being without hope is painful. At times in the middle of chaos, it can feel like the pain will never lift and the mess will always continue. In Revelation, we are told of what will happen when Jesus returns; “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” Jesus came that we can understand the God he knows. He reveals hope, love, light and peace to us! Jesus came that we might have life in a new way, knowing that our earthly bodies are not the final say.
Peace: John 14:27 “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”
The world teaches us to fight, hate and hurt others before they destroy you. Jesus teaches us to live in a better way. When we follow his directions, it is amazing the peace that we will have. A personal relationship with Christ gives us a better way to live and peace, hope and love. Ask him to provide you daily with what you need. If it is casting out fear, ask him. Healing of brokenness, ask him.
Joy and love: I place these together. We will experience the perfection that was intended in this world when we see Christ face to face.
Psalm 30:5, “his anger lasts only a moment, but his favor lasts a lifetime; weeping may stay for the night, but rejoicing comes in the morning.”
There will be a time that pain is no more, and we will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Jesus told us that we are to love one another. The verse begins with Matthew 22:37.
Jesus replied: “’Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ He adds to that and says, “love your neighbor as yourself.”
When we love God and others, we get past our selfishness that can trip us up into believing that everything is about us.
Christ is light, so I love that the last candle we light this season is the Christ candle.
Embrace hope, peace, joy and love — taking them into your future. The best way to do that is to love the Lord and let his light shine!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.