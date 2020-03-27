During this social distancing and sheltering in place experience, I have been receiving humorous videos, photographs and cartoons from family and friends regarding how various challenges are being met.
One video hit home (literally and figuratively) for parents — including my three daughters — who are trying to home school their children — or at least provide an environment that has some semblance of a routine — with daily learning activities and no injuries.
“Prayer of a Desperate Mother” is a video of an exhausted mother. Her prayer begins, “Father God, I am a child of God. What I am not is a home school teacher! I’m at home, but there’s no teaching going on around here. Father God, I am your humble servant. What I am not is a math teacher ... I ask that you send down the Angels of the Carryover, Lord, teach her that if you carry the one over to the 10th place you can get the answer, Lord ... Lord, I am the layman in your vineyard. What I am not is the cafeteria lady, Lord ...”
It goes on and the prayer ends, “Lord, I ask that you change the way things are going right now, Father God, and bless every teacher because they’ve got a special place in heaven ... no way that I could do it, Lord God. No way. Amen. Amen. Amen.”
Lindsey, the mother of two, who B.C. (Before COVID-19) worked in finance and accounting, wrote, “We are ‘going’ somewhere every day this week to commemorate this very weird and uneasy spring break. The kids chose five places they wanted to go: China, Italy, Jamaica, Washington, D.C., and Hawaii. Tomorrow’s activities: building The Great Wall out of blocks in our basement (I hope that takes awhile), making Chinese paper lanterns, watching a YouTube video or two (or 75) about China, and eating fried rice for lunch. Other ideas welcome for any of our destinations, as I’m certainly no teacher.” — Lindsey Pillers Stevenson (2000 East Noble graduate) of Colorado
A few days ago as Terry and I concluded our walk around Bixler Lake and briskly trudged up the hill by the library, a neighbor boy and his friend waved at us and said, “Hi, Old People!” We waved back, “Hi, Young People!”
Earlier this week, Alessandra, 5, and her mother were ganging up on Jaer; he jokingly threatened to leave them for China. “Papi, nadie va a China! El virus! Plus, te gusta tacos!” (“Papa, don’t go to China! The virus! Plus, you like tacos!”) — Lucretia Cardenas (West Noble High School graduate, former editor of The Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly and mother of Alessandra) of Texas
Thank you, dear readers, for helping this column to share the lighter moments of life.
If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
