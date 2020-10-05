Keep your head on a swivel, because the last two weeks of the regular season and postseason could be interesting. The conference races come to a close, the sectional draw is on Thursday and cancellations and postponements might impact the state tournament.
I’m hopeful everything runs smooth the rest of the way, but I’m also doubtful that everything will be perfect.
Last week was an interesting one to say the least. Here’s how the rankings shake out heading into Week 8.
No. 1 Eastside
Last week: 1
Record: 6-1, 2-0 Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division
Last Friday’s result: 21-14 overtime loss at Concord
This time last week, nobody knew if the Blazers would have an opponent for Week 7. Concord became available, and Eastside jumped at the opportunity to play them. Blazer coach Todd Mason treated the game like a playoff game. Luckily, for him and his team, their season continues after the overtime loss.
Pushing a bigger team that has more depth to overtime will benefit Eastside in the short term and the long run. The Blazers face Central Noble on Friday in what is the NECC Small School Division championship game.
No. 2 East Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 4-3, 2-2 Northeast 8
Last Friday’s result: 27-10 win over Columbia City
The Knights trailed the Eagles 10-0 early in the second quarter then scored 27 unanswered points to end their three-game losing streak. In the win, East Noble dominated the line of scrimmage, which is something it will need to do going forward if it wants to have another successful postseason run.
No. 3 Angola
Last week: 4
Record: 4-1, 2-1 NECC Big
Last Friday’s result: 49-0 win at South Bend Clay
The Hornets bounced back in a big way with the demolition of the Colonials. They did it with only 24 players dressed on Friday, which makes it even more impressive that they led 42-0 53 seconds into the second quarter.
I hope the Hornets can get healthy and a have full roster to play with for the next two weeks and in the sectional, because they’re going to need it in a loaded Class 4A Sectional 19.
No. 4 Central Noble
Last week: 3
Record: 4-3, 2-0 NECC Small
Last Friday’s result: 50-14 loss at Logansport
In a year of matchups we’ve never seen before, Central Noble-Logansport may be the one that I never thought would happen the most. The two teams agreed to play at 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
The Cougars struggled against the Berries, but Will Hoover had another solid night on the ground with 132 yards and two scores. He’ll need some help to take down the Blazers on Friday.
No. 5 Churubusco
Last week: 5
Record: 3-2, 1-1 NECC Small
Last Friday’s result: Game vs. Central Noble canceled
The Eagles canceled their game scheduled against Central Noble after a student death at Smith-Green Community Schools on Thursday. Churubusco is back in action this Friday at West Noble.
Others considered: None.
