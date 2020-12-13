Q. My wife and I live in an older farmhouse and are planning on removing the existing counter tops and installing new ones. The existing tops appear to be built in place just like the cabinetry, but I think I can get them out OK. I am ready to order the new tops, so they will be ready when I get time to change the tops. When I am ready to go, how do I template or transfer the irregularities to the new top so I can cut and fit it properly? I am planning on using a tile back splash in between the counter and the upper cabinets so I will have some leeway in cutting it to the wall. — Gerald
A. Before you order the tops be sure to double check where the wall variances are and how much or big they are. If the walls are seriously out of square or the wall has some inconsistencies that are too big to project to the new top, maybe a properly templated top needs to be special ordered.
If you have a good handle on how your new top is going to fit and are confident, order it up.
There are several ways to transfer the discrepancies of a wall to the new countertop depending on the type of material you are using. Also whether you are having a back splash attached or loose or none at all.
If you are using a laminate counter with a back splash, a small scrip can be used to mark the new top and cut or sand until you have a nice fit. If you are modifying a flat top you can make a template by attaching a ¼ plywood 6-8” wide even with your back wall into the corner and out the other legs of the counter.
This strip needs to be the same distance from the wall on both ends. Make a simple Spiling block with an angle end and notch.
Set a sharp pencil into the notch and follow the wall marking the template plywood piece. Any variations will be recorded on your template. You can make marks and measurement notes on the template so when you set it on your new top the adjoining edge will be accurately transferred so that you can trim to fit.
