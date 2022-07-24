Q: I have an 8-year-old, two-story house, with an attic space above the garage, currently used for storage. Can I convert this space into a bedroom if I install a large enough window to meet egress? Shane in Angola
A: There are few areas in your home that can be converted to living space without adding to the homes foundation or by framing another floor. The basement is generally a common option, but attic space is also another way to expand living space without adding to the home’s footprint.
In converting an attic, there are some critical points that will need to be considered. First, you need a form of egress or a way out of the space in addition to the entry door. Typically, this is a window that has a clear opening of at least 6 sq. ft., so in an emergency, someone could get out or a rescuer could get in. There are a couple of code requirements regarding the size of the space and the access to the space.
If you are planning on a stairway, a ladder is not acceptable, unless it is an open loft. The stairway must have a minimum of 6’ 8” of head room and must be 36” wide, and follow the rise to run size requirements of the stairs with railings.
If your space is currently a storage space, chances are there is a place to simply add a door from the upper floor of the house. The space itself must have an average headroom of 7 feet, and at least 50% of the space has to have a headroom of 7’5”.
The floor space of the room must have a minimum of 70 sq. ft. and have an area that is 7’x10’ required. Something that you will want to verify, is the floor joist sized to allow living space.
Often attic trusses that are designed to be storage, have a lighter load requirement than if it will be living space. Also, insulation requirements are important because you probably will need to add to the depth of the roof rafters to allow adequate insulation depth. Often spray foam insulation is selected. Make sure that electrical and heating and cooling upgrades are added as well.
