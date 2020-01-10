Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Rain. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible.