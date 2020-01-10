Reading in the Old Testament this week, I have been reading about Abraham. I cannot even read about Abraham without singing the song that I heard as a child. Father Abraham had many sons, and many sons and many sons had Father Abraham, and I am one of them. As a child, I did not understand how I was part of Abraham’s family. Let’s dig into Father Abraham and get a better understanding.
I know this will be hard to grasp, but Abraham is a connecting piece between Judaism, Christianity and Islam. In Judaism, Abraham is the founding father of a special relationship between God and the Hebrews. God speaks to Abraham, as seen in Genesis 15, where Abraham is told, “Do not be afraid, Abram (his name will later be changed to Abraham). I am your shield, your very great reward.” In Christianity, his linage connects to the Savior, as brother and sisters in Christ, joining us that have said yes to Jesus. In Isalm, he is a prophet. So, there we see that Abraham holds esteem in the great religions of the world.
What else do we know about Abraham?
Abraham followed the Lord. It is said that his life was about faith and obedience. Now, this is not to say that Abraham always made the right choices. On the contrary, he frequently made terrible choices. When told to travel to a region that the Lord wished for him to live, he did not claim Sarai as his wife. He presented her as a sister so that if a ruler of that region wanted her for himself, he would not be killed for her hand. This was not done once but twice. This goes well beyond our understanding. The important key element to know from this is that God’s grace was evident in this disobedience. Abraham had trouble doing it completely the way God wanted, and yet God continued a relationship with him.
Abraham and Sarah also struggled to see God’s plan for their lives fully. God told them when they were older that they would have a child. Hard idea to believe. So much so that Sarah comes up with a plan for Abraham to sleep with her maid/servant Hagar. Now smart men know this is not going to end well; there will be jealousy and hate on all sides. This was a flawed plan from the moment it was developed. God told them that he meant Sarah would have a child. At overhearing this, Sarah laughed out loud. God asked her why she laughed. I know if I had heard some of the plans for my life that God was telling my spouse, I too would have found it hard to believe.
God shows Abraham the stars and tells him that his offspring will be more vast than what he sees. We are part of that covenant/promise from God. Jesus’ lineage is revealed in detail in Matthew 1.
This is the genealogy of Jesus the Messiah the son of David, the son of Abraham: Abraham was the father of Isaac,
Isaac, the father of Jacob,
Jacob the father of Judah and his brothers,
This continues until we reach Jesus. Abraham had other powerful moments in his life that you can discover for yourself in the book of Genesis, beginning with Genesis 12-25.
Faith may require significant risk as in Abraham living in foreign lands. Faith may require great belief as in trusting in God that He is working out the details of the plan for the good of those that believe. Faith takes getting up every day and trying again, even when we fail, as in the case of Abraham and Sarah.
Thank God for grace!
