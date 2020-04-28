“I’ve already mowed my lawn three times this year.”
The statement is one of pride — getting a job done, having a tidy looking property, keeping up with the Joneses, or maybe even showing them up a little.
That flat green expanse of Astroturf-like grass is very pleasing to many people. They like the straight lines the tractor creates, the freshly mowed smell, the soft carpet-like feeling under their feet.
According to a May 3, 2017 blog by Krystal D’Costa published by Scientific American, lawns are the most grown crop in the United States and their purpose is to make people feel good about themselves.
“A properly maintained lawn tells others you are a good neighbor. Many homeowner associations have regulations to the effect of how often a lawn must be maintained,” D’Costa wrote. “But lawns are a recent development in the human history of altering our environment. The landscape that greeted the early European colonists in America had already been greatly altered by Native Americans for the purposes of hunting and fishing.”
European livestock failed to thrive on the sparse grasses on the East Coast so settlers imported grass and clover seeds, which included a variety of extra weeds. Like many non-native plantings, the foreign grass spread like wildfire across the continent. Interestingly, Kentucky bluegrass, one of the most sought after lawn grasses, was one of those weeds.
Before the Civil War, front lawns were uncommon. D’Costa suggests that Thomas Jefferson at Monticello and George Washington at Mount Vernon may have attempted to emulate green spaces in 18th century landscaping in France and England, creating a new status symbol.
The flat green lawn is a deeply ingrained tradition, though in recent times some have embraced a more varied and natural setting. With increasing population and development, some are trying to preserve dwindling nature. Notably, ecologist and author Douglas Tallamy promotes the creation of a “Homegrown National Park” in one’s own backyard that might also provide a home for butterflies, songbirds and frogs.
There is nothing wrong with a green lawn but there are some things that can be kept in mind to benefit the environment and human health.
“Over-application of any lawn chemical can result in runoff that carries toxic levels of chemicals or excessive nutrients into lakes, streams and groundwater,” says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Phosphorous, for example, can promote excess weed growth in lakes and ponds and contaminate groundwater. Widespread, and sometimes toxic, algae blooms in Lake Erie are blamed on rainfall washing fertilizer and manure spread on large farm fields into the lake, according to the Alliance for the Great Lakes. Part of Steuben County’s watershed flows toward Lake Erie.
The use of lawn chemicals accounts for the majority of wildlife poisonings reported to the EPA.
The EPA provides a guide for those wishing to use lawn chemicals at cfpub.epa.gov/npstbx/files/marc_lawnchemicals.pdf.
Excessive mowing, also, creates pollution.
In a recent study, Jamie L. Banks of Quiet Communities, Lincoln, Massachusetts, and Robert McConnell, an EPA environmental engineer based in Boston, studied the impact of lawn and garden equipment emissions. They found that garden and lawn equipment contributed to a “major portion of U.S. non-road gasoline emissions.” In addition, they state that two-stroke engines are a source of volatile organic compounds and pollutants.
Two-stroke motors are common in power tools used outdoors, such as lawn mowers, chainsaws and weed-whackers.
While it is OK to feel pride in a nice looking yard, moderation in mowing may help you and your neighbors breathe more easily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.