A major brewing partnership was announced on Tuesday.
The Molson Coors Beverage Company has agreed to brew Yuengling beers at its facilities to help push the brand west of the Mississippi River. D.G. Yuengling & Son Brewing, based in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is both the oldest brewery in the United States and the largest craft brewer, according the Brewer’s Association criteria for Independent Craft Breweries.
Yuengling’s recipes, including its flagship brand, Traditional Amber Lager, will be brewed at Molson Coors breweries under the supervision of Yuengling brew masters.
This partnership comes just one year after the long-estranged partnership that Molson Coors had with Pabst Brewing dissolved in litigation. Molson Coors has been losing market share for quite a few years, seeing their slice of the beer pie drop from 26.2% in 2014 to just 22.5% in 2019. In contrast, Yuengling held just 1.4% of the total U.S. beer market in 2019.
Yuengling will continue to own and operate its three breweries in the east, two in Pennsylvania and the former Stroh’s brewery in Tampa, Florida. Molson Coors will maintain sales and distribution in 25 western states, including the U.S.'s two largest beer markets of California and Texas. The joint venture is split 50-50 between the parties and the new board of directors will have three Yuengling family members and three members from Molson Coors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.