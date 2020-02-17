Claims that the president's new federal budget "balances" require a suspension of disbelief.
As President Donald Trump likes to claim in his stump speeches that wind turbines kill piles and piles of birds (they don't), the only birds that have gone through a mass extinction in recent years are Deficit Hawks.
The tea party movement claimed it was all about finally putting the brakes on federal spending. Where are its members now? Sipping tea on their porches not in the Congress, buying Amish-themed tourist sites in Nappanee while the deficit balloons.
Trump once claimed that he would eliminate the national debt in eight years. Anyone who believed that at face value simply doesn't understand math.
That sentiment eventually got watered down to eliminating the deficit in eight years. That, at least, could be possible with prudent fiscal policy in Washington. But, as we've seen over the last three years, the deficit has gone up despite the self-applauded "best economy ever."
Now, the president's budget that was released last week was celebrated by political allies because it will balance — in 15 years.
Fifteen years? If I told you I was going to drop 35 pounds because I'm too fat but that it's going to take me 15 years, you wouldn't be like, "Great job, Steve! You're the best!" You'd roll your eyes because that commitment is worth nothing.
Even if Trump wins re-election this fall, the expectation is the deficit would be eliminated 11 years after he's out of office when he has literally no control over it. Considering his age, Trump may be in the grave before that ever happens.
Just to clarify, however, that's not going to happen. One, because there is about a 0% chance Trump's budget passes Congress and two, because it uses funny numbers that aren't realistic.
That 15-year-balancing schedule is predicated on expectations that national economic growth will hit 3% annually (which hasn't happened to date) and stay there for the foreseeable future. For the record, here's the annual growth rate for Obama's last four years and Trump's first three — Obama: 1.8%, 2.5%, 2.9%, 1.6% and Trump: 2.4%, 2.9%, 2.3%.
Beyond that, deficits have been growing, in part because tax revenues have declined as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and also because spending has increased.
According to the Congressional Budget office, federal revenues as a percentage of GDP decreased from, 16.5% in 2018 to 16.3% in 2019. Although total revenue did go up on a flat numbers basis — from $3.33 trillion to $3.45 trillion — the share of revenue vs. growth is smaller.
Outlays increased at a faster rate, going up from $4.1 trillion in 2018 to $4.4 trillion in 2019. As a share of GDP, that percentage increased from 20.3% to 20.8%.
That's why the country is forecast to run deficits of $1 trillion and more for the foreseeable future.
Yes, the budget proposal does attempt to address it, with notable cuts to just about any program not named "defense." With more than $23 trillion in debt currently, even if those cuts slow from $1 trillion deficits over the next 15 years, we're likely to add several trillions more to the bill over the span.
Also as a reminder, "balancing" means revenue equals outlays. Fifteen years from now, we'll have grown the debt and maybe, maybe if all rosy things happen, we'll break even, sitting on top of what's probably closer to $30 trillion in debt.
While I may disagree with Rep. Jim Banks that this budget should be celebrated — it fails, in my eyes, to adequately address the problem at hand in a realistic timeline — I will agree that he's 100% right that it's 100% better than the budget proposed by House Democrats, who have put together nothing.
Republicans at least can say, "Well, here's this plan that maybe will kind of not really solve the problem half a generation from now" while all Democrats can talk about are huge policies with huge price tags and laughably unrealistic, or sometimes nonexistent, methods by which to pay for them.
As I was telling my coworkers last week, my plan to address the deficit and debt would be the logical method, the same kind you would use if you were racking up credit card bills at home — increase income and decrease spending.
I'd get 0% of the vote, because voters of neither party would vote for me. Republicans would hate the idea that maybe we need to raise — not cut — taxes to actually bring in money to afford our bills, while Democrats would cringe at the idea we need to raise taxes and then not immediately go out and blow all the money on some new shiny object.
But, then again, why should anyone in the White House or Congress care?
Fifteen years from now Donald Trump will be 88, Mitch McConnell will be 92, Chuck Schumer will be 84, Nancy Pelosi will be 94, Bernie Sanders will be 93, Joe Biden 92.
They'll be dead and gone or nearing it.
Me, on the other hand, I'll be 49, with a teenager in high school.
I'll probably be here, writing another column about how a decade and a half has passed by and we've made no progress.
But hey, maybe 15 years from then we can break even! Fingers crossed!
