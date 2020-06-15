Paper is a highly recyclable product — as long as it can get through the recycling collection process clean and dry.
The Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District’s free public recycling program accepts magazines, catalogs, telephone books, newspapers, newspaper inserts, office paper, paperback and soft-cover books, hard-cover books with the covers removed, cereal and cracker boxes, flattened cardboard, paper towel and toilet paper rolls and junk mail.
The bins are available throughout the four counties in northeastern Indiana 24 hours a day. For the sites, go to niswmd.org or call 587-3063.
Items accepted by the NISWMD, which contracts with Borden Waste-Away Group, Elkhart, may differ from residential recycling services.
The NISWMD allows the paper to be comingled with other recyclable items like tin and aluminum cans, plastic jars and glass bottles. Items dropped off are supposed to be clean and dry.
A hazard of paper recycling occurs when the paper get saturated.
A greasy pizza box cannot be recycled. Wet paper is not recyclable.
“Many recyclables become contaminated when items are placed in the wrong bin or when a dirty food container gets into the recycling bin. Contamination can prevent large batches of material from being recycled,” says a March 13 article published by the Earth Institute at Columbia University, New York, titled “Recycling in the U.S. is broken. How do we fix it?”
"Single-stream recycling, where all recyclables are placed into the same bin, has made recycling easier for consumers, but results in about one-quarter of the material being contaminated," says the article.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, of the 267.8 million tons of municipal solid waste generated by Americans in 2017, only 94.2 million tons were recycled or composted.
Sixty-six percent of discarded paper and cardboard was recycled, 27 percent of glass and 8 percent of plastics. Glass and metal can be recycled indefinitely. Paper can be recycled five to seven times. Plastic can only be recycled once or twice.
Paper recycling businesses have existed in the U.S. for a century.
"Many of the original dealers were immigrants from southern Italy, like the Benedetto family, who in 1929 purchased three buildings in Lower Manhattan from which to run their paper recycling empire," says a four-page advertisement in a recent edition of Smithsonian Magazine, purchased by the Paper and Packaging Board. Paper and fabrics can be recycled into new paper, with a history in America that can be dated to Rittenhouse Paper Mill, founded by William Rittenhouse in 1690 in Philadelphia.
The advertising brochure shares the long history of paper recycling and also refers to the environmental focus of the industry, which includes respect for tree and forest health and sustainable production. Leading plants like American Eagle Paper Mills in Pennsylvania have reduced their water consumption by nearly 82 percent, says the ad.
The Paper and Packaging Board encourages you to choose paper straws, paper grocery bags and boxed water. To learn more, go to howlifeunfolds.com/resource-stewardship.
While the Paper and Packaging Board shares its historic and progressive niche in the market, we can still continue to look at ways to reduce the use of all resources, including paper.
Paper napkins are not recyclable. Cloth napkins can be washed and reused.
Paper towels are not recyclable. Old towels and clothing can be cut into squares, used for cleaning and scrubbing, then be washed and reused.
Toilet paper is not recyclable. Everyday Americans might balk at the idea, but just for fun, research "bidet."
