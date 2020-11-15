KENDALLVILLE — News that an Auburn auto clutch factory would be shutting down garnered the most reader interest around the region this past week.
Eaton Corp. has notified state officials that it intends to permanently close its Auburn operations at 201 Brandon St.
The closure will result in the permanent layoff of 108 employees, Eaton said in a notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The entire Eaton Vehicle Division plant in Auburn will be closed, with the shutdown expected to be complete by May 2021, said the letter from Angie Aleem, a human resources manager for Eaton.
The story got a boost from major spread on Facebook, reaching tens of thousands of potential readers.
The Eaton story topped this week’s Top 10 ahead of some crime, COVID-19 and other stories between Nov. 5-11:
1) Eaton will close Auburn clutch factory — 7,151 pageviews
2) Two arrested for drug dealing — 4,372 pageviews
3) Indiana’s revenge porn law ruled unconstitutional in Steuben case — 3,349 pageviews
4) State rolling back from Stage 5, reimposing some restrictions — 2,874 pageviews
5) Kendallville Family Video store closing after 23 years — 1,980 pageviews
6) RED ALERT: LaGrange County hits worst COVID-19 rating, other counties close — 1,904 pageviews
7) Moorhouses spreading hope — 1,293 pageviews
8) Man arrested with marijuana near Michigan border — 903 pageviews
9) Citywide trash pickup will be spread across three days — 729 pageviews
10) Vandalized fountain escapes serious damage — 670 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, the Eaton story was far and away the biggest post of the week, followed by COVID-19 information from Wednesday:
Nov. 9: Eaton will close Auburn clutch factory — 87,390 people reached, 234 reactions, 147 shares, 135 comments
Nov. 11: BREAKING: Gov. Eric Holcomb is introducing renewed restrictions amid still-increasing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths — 4,827 people reached, 78 reactions, 57 shares, 79 comments
Nov. 11: LaGrange County is in the red for high spread. Steuben County barely stays in orange rating. Noble and DeKalb in orange, but increases from last week. Zero of 92 counties in blue for low spread — 3,666 pageviews, 48 reactions, 34 shares, 34 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, a challenge to Indiana’s revenge porn law from a Steuben County case, the Eaton closure (although it had much more interaction on KPC News), and news that Kendallville’s Family Video will be closing topped the charts this week.
Nov. 7: (The Herald Republican) The Indiana Attorney General’s Office has filed a notice to appeal a decision on Steuben Circuit Court that ruled the state’s revenge porn law is unconstitutional. The notice was filed Thursday — 3,757 people reached, 11 reactions, six shares, two comments
Nov. 9: (The Star) Eaton will close Auburn Clutch factory — 296 people reached, 43 reactions, 12 shares, 11 comments
Nov. 9: (The News Sun) BREAKING: Family Video announced it will permanently close its Main Street location by the end of this year — 3,873 people reached, 208 reactions, 122 shares, 91 comments
