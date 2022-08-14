WARNING — big name droppings forthcoming.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Georgia U.S. Senator candidate Herschel Walker.
Ohio U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan.
Former President Donald Trump.
How did the lowly owner of the East Gardens Estate in Big Train Country end up friends with the political elite of the Republican Party?
That’s a darn good question.
I did visit Washington, D.C., but that’s been more than a decade ago.
The same with Florida.
Georgia? I think the family drove through the Peach State while on our way to vacationing in Florida when I was in high school.
I once met Jim Jordan when he appeared at an event in Kendallville when Marlin Stutzman was a member of Congress.
The other three? To my knowledge, I’ve never met them. Not once.
So are we really friends?
We must be.
Why else would these fine gentlemen be comfortable asking me for money? Not in person, mind you, but via email. Lots of emails. Like stalker-numbers of emails. Some of them even begin their pitch with a salutation of “Friend” in these correspondences.
The only people who ask for money of strangers are panhandlers, who rank somewhere just above journalist in the social hierarchy. So they at least must think we are friends, right?
Ha!
It’s my own fault, really. I have taken a survey or two on social media sites. To be included in the survey, you have to give your email.
I’m generally not a big survey guy. Depending on how you ask the questions, people can make survey results correspond to the result they are seeking. They are as accurate as my football predictions will be this fall. And just as reliable.
But his particular survey asked if I would vote for Trump if he ran again. My answer, which is NOT what they were looking for I am guessing, was “No.” I thought Trump was a good president from a policy standpoint, but too divisive overall. America is better if everyone is rowing in the same direction (which isn’t happening now, but that’s fodder for another column).
Despite my negative vote, The Donald is a good enough friend that he forgives that faux pas and still pesters me to make donations.
The former president, apparently, has passed on my email to Mssrs. DeSantis, Jordan and Walker. Some friend.
It’s not just that these men are asking for money that irks me. I have two children. “No” is firmly and frequently in my vocabulary.
It’s the slimy way that goes about it that pushes me over the edge.
For one thing, they try to play on my emotions.
Make an intellectual argument and you would have better shot at me (as if I have any disposable income right now). But play the hate card to rouse my emotions? Or the fear card?
It’s a brilliant strategy. Merely talking to someone to get them to take action vs. getting their dander up and then making the sales pitch? The people who are angry or afraid are more likely to open their wallets.
The audacity of Florida’s governor, tight-knit buds or not, to think someone in Indiana would donate to his campaign shows just how little these politicians think of the intelligence of the American people.
That these email campaigns generate millions in fundraising dollars, signals a far greater threat to my country’s future than either Biden or Trump.
As carnival barker P. T. Barnum is alleged to have said, “There’s a sucker born every minute.”
Not this sucker.
Friends or not.
matt getts can be contacted at mgetts@kpcmedia.com.
