I finally broke down and got a mobile phone. Brandon at the store where I purchased the phone, suggested that I get an iPhone SE which was the least expensive, but has everything that I will ever need. It was added to plan that Diane updated which allowed for two numbers. I had waited so long to get a mobile phone, that the terminology is no longer home phone and cell phone but landline and mobile phone.
Over the years there have been several occasions when it would have been nice to have a mobile phone. In most cases it involved contacting Diane. For the most part, when a mobile phone was needed, we just used her phone. What pushed me over the edge was that this year, for the most part, Purdue is going paperless for their men’s and women’s basketball tickets. The last time Diane flew, the tickets and boarding passes were paperless. The day is coming when almost all commerce will be paperless. Having a mobile phone will be a necessity. Even if I do not use it much, better I have one and know how to use it, just in case.
We live in a world where communication and how to share information is constantly in flux. I am sure that the iPhone I purchased will be outdated in a few years. Something new and improved will take its place. When my grandchildren talk about how they communicate, I am lost and have no idea about what they are talking. Fortunately, Diane is able to keep up with them and stays in touch with all of their latest happenings. I bought a book especially for seniors to help me navigate my new iPhone. I am approaching the phone the same way I approached computers, on a need-to-know basis. I only learn what I need to know: phone, text, get tickets and find directions. I will learn others things if I need to know them for a specific reason.
People deal with change in different ways. There are those who will go to great lengths to maintain the status quo. Others will change at the drop of a hat. While there are some general guidelines, I suspect that there is no “right” way to deal with change. We all have to do what is comfortable for us. However, one thing is crystal clear — we live in a world of change, which at times it would seem that we have descended into chaos. Too much change can overwhelm a person and cause them serious physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual distress.
In the 31st chapter of the Book of Deuteronomy, Moses gives his final address to all Israel. He has led them through very difficult times permeated with change and disorder. He was now going to leave them. The future was uncertain. Joshua has been chosen to take up the mantel of leadership. Moses tells the new leader, “It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not fail you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed.” (Deut. 31:8)
I am not sure how much the Lord was involved in my deciding to get a mobile phone. He might have been somewhat amused about my deliberations. I know many people were. However, I do know that during these difficult and troubling times, the Lord does go before me. The Lord is ahead of us to meet us as we make our journey during our days under the sun. As the old song says, “I know who holds tomorrow.”
May the Lord go before you as you travel into the future and may He be there to hold your hand and lift you up when you would fall!
