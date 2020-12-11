Kensley, 9, loves birds. She is fascinated with watching them and knows quite a few of the birds in our area. When they were at the Dollar Tree last month with her grandmother, Suzanne Handshoe, looking for items to fill the shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child, Suzanne gave each of the grandchildren a dollar to spend. Kensley chose to buy a purple sparkly bird with a clip on it. When she was at Suzanne’s house she moved the bird around. It was clipped to a lamp shade in the family room and then in the front room. When it was on a Christmas candy dish, Brylee, 6, the middle child saw it and clipped it in her hair. Kensley was very upset, as it is her bird and did not want to share. So Brylee went to the Christmas tree in the front room and removed one of the doves and clipped it to her hair. Suzanne thought it was cute and took her picture. — Suzanne Handshoe (grandmother of Kensley and Brylee) of Kendallville
While Lisa was driving them home one evening, her daughter Britney, 4, said, “Mommy, why does the moon follow me everywhere we go?” Lisa replied, “Because you are so very special.” Now Britney is 29 years old and she still tells all her friends, “The moon follows me around because I am special ... Because my Mommy told me so!” It’s a wonderful memory she has never forgotten! — Lisa Bolen of Wolcottville
“I really thought I would not send you any more tidbits from the great-grandchildren,” wrote Joyce. But Joyce changed her mind, and I’m glad she did!
Cora Jean, 4, was listening while her mother was playing a meditation tape for the family at the breakfast table — a calm, soothing tape that she uses to start each day. After listening to a meditation the other morning, Cora Jean asked her mother quite seriously, “Why don’t you talk like that more?” When her mother (Joyce’s granddaughter) explained it just wasn’t her way — and she didn’t always feel like it — Cora said, quite simply, “You could practice more!” — Joyce Lomont Crowl (“a very proud great-grandmother, also known as GiGi”) of Fremont and Michigan
And then there is great-granddaughter, Ruby Mae, 2. Her mother, Justy, gave everyone a fig covered in dark chocolate. Ruby looked down at her plate and said, “Hmm, poop!” Joyce said she will never ever eat another fig without thinking of that!
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper.
