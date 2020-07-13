While COVID-19 is affecting people all over the U.S., I’m dealing with a sick dog at home.
Our 8-year-old lab/husky mix Chase has been feeling under the weather for a while now and the latest news from the vet wasn’t super encouraging.
We got Chase as a puppy back in 2012 on a trip to the local humane society “just to look at the dogs.” We might have made it out of the shelter without a dog that day, because we were living in a rented house that was supposed to be pet free and none of the older dogs at the shelter really jumped out at us.
Then, from the outside doggie door entered a little ball of floof and it was almost immediately apparent that we were getting a dog.
Chase was probably 8-10 weeks old when we got him and small enough that Ashley held him on her lap as we made the short drive home from the shelter to our house. We managed to convince our landlord to let us keep him in the house.
When we got Chase home and after I went to Walmart to pick up some basic supplies, we spent our first evening with our new puppy playing toys on the kitchen floor. During that play session, Chase bounded off toward our bedroom, at which point he proceeded to pee on the carpet by my computer chair.
For those first few weeks we had Chase, when we put him in his cage for bed time, I would sit in front of the open door of the cage and wait for him to fall asleep then quietly close the cage door and creep off to bed, which helped keep him from sitting in there crying all night and keeping us up.
He proved in his early days to be an escape artist — we used to try to keep him blocked in part of our living room by the TV so we could keep an eye on him easier (and keep him out of trouble) and he quickly learned how to knock over the barriers and escape or squeeze through the small space between the end table and couch.
When he got a little bigger, he one day got a running start, jumped up onto the couch and then jumped over the back of the couch (it was floating in the room and had a low back so he was able to vault right over it) to escape, usually to go behind our dining room table and poop on the carpet.
Chase got older and grew into the handsomest dog on the planet. He constantly charms girls in the drive-thru lanes when I go to pick up food and gets compliments from strangers.
He’s been a pretty good dog ever since. He sprints around the back yard, loves going for walks, hangs his head out of the car window on car rides and makes people in other cars smile and gives my wife the puppy dog eyes to make her fold into giving him more treats constantly.
Chase got his new brother Luke in January 2019 and has been a patient and understanding bigger brother. Despite clumsy Luke trying to climb on him and occasionally trying to smack his face or hit him with toys — he does also know how to pet nice and sometimes goes up and gives Chase hugs around his neck — Chase has been really good with our toddler.
But for about the last two weeks, Chase has been moping around the house.
He started dogging it on walks. He lost interest in the food Luke drops on the floor and also was turning his nose up at some of his dog treats. He spent more time napping and wouldn’t get up and come downstairs when called.
As I told Ashley, he was acting like he had a severe case of dog-pression, and was operating at about half of his normal speed.
We took him to the vet last week because something was obviously wrong. Maybe he had picked up some kind of illness or infection and needed some medicine.
The vet took a look at him and said he looked fine on a physical inspection, but she was concerned that he had lost 4 pounds since his annual checkup just about a month and a half ago. They took a blood test to check for other issues.
When those results came in on Saturday, we learned that Chase had high calcium levels, which can be either the result of a parathyroid issue or may be a sign of some progressing cancer.
We’re going back for more testing this week and hoping it’s just the thyroid issue, which is fixable.
Meanwhile, poor Chase is dragging around the house and making Ashley and I depressed.
Chase is a shadow of his usual self. When he turned 8, I started teasing him by calling him “Geezer Dog” because he was getting old, which annoys Ashley.
But I didn’t honestly expect that this could be our last year with our puppy.
That’s not set in stone yet. We’ve still got more testing to go. Things look bad, but they could swing around.
We’re hoping they do, because 2020 is a dumpster fire enough without it taking our dog with it too.
