“Don’t store up treasures here on earth where they can erode away or may be stolen. Store them in heaven where they will never lose their value, and are safe from thieves. If your profits are in heaven your heart will be there too.” (Matthew 6:19-21 Life Application Bible)
I spoke with a young man the other evening and he certainly gave me food for thought. He was talking about all the things that he is getting rid of as he feels he does not need so many things.
This brought home to me my “cluttered” life of “things.” I have hung on to things because I thought, perhaps, someday my children or grandchildren might want some of them.
People are changing from wanting Grandma’s china, clippings of cherished newspaper articles, recipes passed down through generations, children’s pictures ... and the list goes on.
So many families divorce today, start new families. Some of our children never marry, thus ends the line of the family. That is just the way it is and we have to adjust and learn to live on earth enjoying the beautiful gifts God has given to us.
Perhaps instead of looking at pictures of the past, and yes, some bring good memories and some bring sad ones, we, instead, take time out of our busy life and take some quiet meditation breaks.
We might look out our window and notice the fluffy white clouds as they slowly meander in the lovely blue sky. We might open the window or even take a stroll outside and listen to the birds, hear the gentle breezes as they weave in and out of the trees, see the beautiful “painted” landscape about us. No matter what season God gives us beautiful and serene views of our earthly home.
This young man I speak of seems to be transitioning himself, as he has gone through some sad times over the past year. He talks a little like a man who is trying to reach out and help others that are in their “sad” time. He shares how he has grown through the “sad” times and wants to share what God has shown him and try and bring hope to others.
It really does not matter how much stuff we have in life. That is not the measure of our wealth. Faith and trying to be as God made us to be is what life is all about.
It truly is time for me to declutter my life ... get rid of the stuff that is really so unimportant. Yes, there are a few things I long to keep and probably will.
The big stuff I want to get rid of is the judgment of others I sometimes carry within my soul; the worry over what people might think of me; the worry about what my life will be as I grow older; the worry of everyday troubles that pop up; and whatever clutters my mind.
The clutter in life consists not only of the material stuff but the other stuff that burdens our minds and souls. Maybe we think we are better than someone else. We look at some and do not want to be involved with them. Thus we turn away and return to our comfortable, cluttered life, instead of reaching out with love and concern for our fellow man, who just may need us.
Perhaps the treasures God is talking about are the treasures of the many folks we happen to meet on this path we travel. Perhaps instead of buying a Starbucks, for ourselves, we might see a lonely soul, needing a McDonald’s cup of coffee and someone to lend an ear. We may never meet those folks again ... until ...
I can do many little things for those God introduces me to. Those are the treasures that we will build up in heaven ... if we truly give from our hearts and souls. No thief or evil presence can ever steal those treasures we give from our hearts to others.
It is not the big car, big house, fancy clothes, big paycheck or bank account. They can be taken from us.
Clutter and stuff. There is no contest! Love, kindness and faith will be stored in heaven for you and for me! What a joyous reunion we will all have when we meet again in heaven, all those folks we have given of ourselves to and given hope and love ... or even a cup of coffee from McDonald’s.
