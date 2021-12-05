”Oh give thanks to the Lord for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever!” (Psalm 107.1)
I wonder how many folks had to celebrate Thanksgiving Day alone, without family or friends? It is difficult, especially during holiday seasons to be alone — how well my husband and I understand that situation.
I made up my mind that I would not feel sorry for us or “grumble” around all sad and “teary-eyed.” We would just look at all the blessings we have had over the years and continue to have.
We got to see our son, just for a brief moment on Sunday night as he was playing here in Fort Wayne, going home from a tour. Can you imagine, and I was not feeling well, getting a call ... saying, “Can you meet me in about an hour at (the place where the band was having dinner)” and, of course, I said “Yes!”
Tuesday of last week, he called me before he was getting ready to go on stage. “Mom, just had the notion to call you and tell you I love you,” and we got to chat a bit. You know what! I needed to chat about something extremely important to me ... on religion ... and God nudged him. This I do so believe! God does that a lot with me and the people I love!
Getting back to meeting downtown, I called him and said we were leaving home and would meet him. Just as we turned on the street, where the restaurant is, there is our son walking across the parking lot. I was so excited! He came right over and gave me a great big hug! We were able to chat just a bit and he hugged me again and his dad, as well. Now that is not a coincidence, that is God.
These are small things, compared to what other people encounter, I am sure, but to me, not feeling well, knowing we have no family to visit with close by (granddaughter, living here in our area, going out of town) we are alone, with our kitties.
I have a very precious friend whom I met several years ago at Goodwill in Auburn ... imagine that! She came over to me; we talked, we hugged and we have stayed in contact with each other. Yes, we were invited to her home and that is another blessing, however, due to my being a bit tired and we have a new kitten, we had to stay home.
I hope by now you realize that I am quite a lover of animals, both wild and domestic. When our precious Daniel went to heaven, I feel God sent us a little kitten. Matthew Luke is a “pistol.” He is so full of energy and playfulness; we absolutely cannot leave him alone. We have another kitty as well, a 17-pound Ragdoll, named Joshua. He is very trustworthy. So until Matthew “grows up” a bit, we are home bound, or he goes with us, in his carrier when we go on errands. Again, another blessing from God because I was so heartbroken that my Prayer Kitty Daniel had to go “Home,” but believing the way I do ... we will meet again, forever, in Heaven, in God’s timing.
So I give thanksgiving for all I have as well as for all I endure. For you see, I believe that blessings come in “all sizes and shapes,” so to speak. Blessings of pain, sorrow, lack of whatever we may need, or any other “thing” you can think of that we endure ... blessings ... because when we endure, we get to “feel” the pain and concerns that others endure, and, that in my heart and soul brings us closer to God and to understanding what so many people/animals are going through all over the world, every second of every day.
I weep so much for others when I read, hear or see the way they have to live; the suffering they are going through; the loneliness in their lives; the people who feel they need to riot; cause havoc; the list goes on into infinity. We need God in our lives. We need to thank Him in every situation and then we need to “listen” and go out and about and spread the act of breath of love; of peace; of forgiving; of praying for all we meet.
Go forth and sing out with the “loudest” part of your soul, singing praises to God for all that we have because He loves us so. Spread your “thanksgivings” about in this hurting world of ours and try and be a blessing to all you meet.
May God bless you, your family, and any animal companions that you may have.
