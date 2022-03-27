Some things are almost completely beyond our control. Our height is an example of this.
Last week’s column was about increased height as a risk factor for colorectal cancer (CRC) that we might consider in a screening program. But what can we do about that risk factor aside from worrying about it?
On the other hand, excess weight is a factor that we can reasonably expect to have some control over. Note that I did not say anything about it being easy to control.
Excess weight over a lifetime may play a greater role in a person’s risk for colorectal cancer than previously thought according to a paper published online March 17 in JAMA Oncology by researchers from Germany.
This population-based, case-control study looked at height and self-reported weight documented in 10-year increments starting at age 20 up to the current age for 5,635 people with CRC compared with 4,515 people in a control group.
Odds for colorectal cancer increased substantially over the decades when people carried the excess weight long term compared with participants who remained within the normal weight range during the period.
Previous studies had typically considered body weight only at a single point in time, possibly resulting in under-estimating how much overweight and obesity likely increase the risk of colorectal cancer.
The researchers used a measure of weighted years lived with overweight or obesity (WYOs) determined by multiplying excess body mass index by number of years the person carried the excess weight.
They found a link between WYOs and CRC risk, with adjusted odds ratios increasing from the first to the fourth quartile of WYOs, compared with people who stayed within normal weight parameters.
The odds went up substantially the longer the time carrying the excess weight.
One of the researchers said that although this study focused on colorectal cancer, “the same is likely to apply for other cancers and other chronic diseases.” Prevention of overweight and obesity to reduce burden of cancer and other chronic diseases “should become a public health priority.”
Overweight and obesity increasingly are starting in childhood and may be a lifelong burden. Therefore, efforts to prevent that development in childhood, adolescence and young adulthood are particularly important.
The average age of the patients was 68 years in both the CRC and control groups. There were more men than women in both groups: 59.7% were men in the CRC group and 61.1% were men in the control group.
The researchers have proposed that the concept of weighted years overweight (WYOs) is comparable to the concept of pack-years of smoking in that WYOs can be considered a weighted measure of years lived with the exposure, with weights reflecting the intensity of exposure.
Scientists think that exposures over a lifetime will be strong contributing factors to the risk of colorectal cancer as an adult. It is possible that obesity may be setting up a pattern of chronic inflammation and insulin resistance, which are known to lead to higher rates of colorectal cancer development and increased tumor growth.
It would have been ideal, but impractical, to do the study by following healthy people from childhood and document their weight over a lifetime. Whereas in this study, people were asked to recall their weight at different time periods, which is a limitation and could lead to recall bias.
Even so, the study adds convincing evidence that addressing the link between excess weight and CRC and chronic diseases should be a public health priority.
With increasing young-onset colorectal cancer since the 1990s, there has been a lot of interest in looking at whether obesity is a major contributor to that rising trend.
Keeping in mind last week’s column that taller people have more risk of CRC, I am reminded of the joke “I am not too fat for my height. I am just too short for my weight.”
Unfortunately, with regard to CRC, growing taller (if we could) might not help the situation.
So, the best thing we can do to improve our odds is to exercise, control our diet and follow up with our health care providers.
