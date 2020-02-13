This Sunday is the first of the six Shape Up Steuben WALK Family Reunions.
Everyone in the community is invited to join us for this wellness event. Held at Selman Timber Frame Pavilion in Common’s Park at 2 p.m., all Shape Up Steuben WALK families will get a chance to meet each other, bond and go for a walk in the park.
Water and hot chocolate will be served at the event and a short welcome will encourage others to form their own Shape Up Steuben WALK family.
Around the first of this year, I and many other people in Steuben County developed their own Shape Up Steuben WALK Family. The Shape Up Steuben WALK family program is based on the two characteristics of Blue Zone communities around the world that promote walking on a daily basis as part of their lifestyle and secondly on the habit of having a strong bond with members of their family and friends.
My WALK family consists of my wife Trudy and my friends Cat Benson, Dr. Bill Smith, Brad Stevens and Kevin Wenzel. These community members all have a strong bond with me for different reasons. Even if I don’t see each of them on a daily or weekly basis, I consider each of them part of my small circle of friends.
Hopefully you have developed your own Shape Up Steuben WALK family now and are reaping the benefits of walking on a regular basis with or without the other members of your WALK family. Remember WALK stands for We All Love Connections.
If you can get members of your WALK family to come on Sunday, we would like to take a picture of your family.
See you at 2 p.m. at Selman Pavilion.
