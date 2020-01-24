Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or danger, or sword? — Romans 8:35 ESV
I work in two different vocations that deal with those who have been broken to the point where they feel that they have been beyond repair.
Individuals will often tell me that due to the poor choices that they have made in their lives, the various circumstances and situations that they were involved in, or the traumas that they have experience have instilled in them have made them worthless. Some of these individuals believe that they are beyond repair; meaning that no one could ever find anything worthwhile in their lives, thus causing them to feel unlovable.
And then I read the verse provided above and I asked myself: “Is this true, and if so why or why not?” My pastoral training, life experiences and personal testimony proved to me that this particular verse, with the thought of God/Christ alone is infallibly true. However, my intellect raises doubt because I see it at work daily in the lives of some of those whom I serve. Allow me to explain.
When we look at this verse through the eyes of God/Christ/Holy Spirit, their love for us, myself included, cannot be stopped. They love us unconditionally and nothing, repeat nothing can ever stop them from loving us. However, and this is where the doubts arise, the application and acceptance of that love to the individual life, myself again included, is solely based on my willingness to accept said love.
If I refuse this love, this love can have no impact on my life whatsoever. How can I make such a bold statement? I see it in practice more often than I care to witness this. I work with individuals that believe that their sins mandate their isolation from any form of love. Do they want to love? Absolutely! Do they long to be loved? Again, absolutely! However, do they feel worthy to receive love? Sadly, no.
If you were to ask me why you feel this way, I would have to say professionally and personally that the major cause of this is unforgiving: having the ability to forgive yourself and the acceptance of forgiveness from those who love us. There is not a person on this earth who doesn’t want to be loved and to give love. Yet, due to thinking errors, learned behaviors instilled by toxic individuals (which could include yourself), and most importantly, unforgiveness, we sentence ourselves to the inner solitary confinement prison and eternally throw away the key. It doesn’t change our desires to love and be loved; it is just the self-imposed prison that we sentence ourselves to. It is a lot easier for us to be able to forgive one another; however, it is nearly impossible for us to forgive ourselves. Why is this?
Too many times, we view ourselves as being unchangeable. We convince ourselves that even though we may make some progress towards the goal of love and being openly and freely, that our sins will always be found out and once these sins are exposed, people will leave us in our hearts be broken once again. We also will refuse to allow ourselves to be forgiven by ourselves because of the pain and suffering we see we caused in others; so we believe that if we hurt ourselves and neglect ourselves more than the pain that is perceived to be done in others at our hands, that this will somehow make atonement for said sin. What we fail to see is that God, in his infinite wisdom, already knows everything about us; including our future sins. This never stops God from us, this never stops His love for us as he strives to restore us. Looking in the Gospel stories of when Peter denied knowing Christ; it is recorded that Peter wept bitterly upon the realization of what Jesus predicted he would do. Yet, the book of John records that Jesus went to him personally and helped him to be able to forgive himself and to accept Christ’s forgiveness for him. This is grace and love mingled together to bring restoration to a broken soul. So the verse provided here should be a shining example towards us that this is the way God loves us, period. If no conditions attached; just love and forgiveness. The key factor is the case of Peter is that Peter accepted it and learn how to forgive himself. In the rest of the New Testament records of Peter was able to do great things in the name of Christ.
If we truly want to love others the way that we claim to, we first must be well and to be loved: by God, by others and by ourselves. We can learn ways to love ourselves and for ourselves, we are able to acknowledge that we can accept loved by others. Allow me to ask this very important question: how can you accept and invest in the love of others you haven’t been able to learn how to do this for yourself? Ponder upon this question for a moment… Is it even possible to accept love when you think so little of yourself?
One of the best ways to learn how to love yourself is to look through the eyes of God Himself. As we see our worth and value in Him, we begin to see how precious we are especially to Him. As we learn to forgive ourselves and to love ourselves, we begin to have the ability to accept the love of others and to be able to love others genuinely.
This would be the best way to help you to begin to love yourself and to be able to have the ability to love others in the way that you so desire to.
Ask God for help. Seek the counsel of other trusted individuals in your life. Restore your self-esteem and self-value to the healthy level that it should be. You will be able to see a dramatic change in your life.
