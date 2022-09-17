In several previous columns, I have discussed coffee, both in a positive and negative way. Whether coffee is good or bad for health is a frequent debate in the media, fueled by apparently conflicting studies suggesting the wide variety of chemicals in coffee could either increase or decrease cancer risk.
A recent analysis by Cambridge scientists has suggested that while coffee is not necessarily associated with increased overall risk of non-digestive system cancers among people, consumption was associated with a higher risk of digestive system cancers.
That risk was specifically associated with esophageal cancer, which is cancer of the tube that takes food and drink from the mouth to the stomach.
Regular coffee drinking has been linked to a slightly lower risk of all-cause death rate. However, it remains unclear whether coffee consumption is associated with a lower risk of dying from cancer.
In 2016, a group of international scientists put together by the International Agency for Research on Cancer found no conclusive evidence for a cancer-causing effect of drinking coffee.
However, the experts did find that drinking very hot beverages was a probable cause of esophageal cancer, making “the temperature, rather than the drinks themselves” the most likely cause. The latest study agrees.
The Cambridge researchers, assisted by colleagues at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm and Bristol Medical School, conducted a Mendelian randomization study to investigate causal associations between coffee consumption and 22 site-specific cancers, using data of individuals of European descent in the U.K. Biobank.
They reported no strong evidence supporting a causal relationship between coffee consumption and the majority of cancers studied. This was still true after adjustments for body mass index (BMI), smoking, or alcohol consumption.
However, coffee consumption was linked to an increased risk of digestive system cancer, and the risk was mainly attributed to “a strong association with esophageal cancer.” This risk association also remained persistent after adjustment for BMI, smoking, or alcohol consumption.
Further analysis of the data found that increased risk of esophageal cancer was consistently associated with coffee consumption by individuals with a preference for warm and hot drinks. Among this group, a similar esophageal cancer risk profile among those who reported drinking one to three cups of coffee a day and those who said they did not drink coffee, which was most likely due to a high prevalence of tea drinking.
So, it is plausible that a cancer-causing effect of coffee relates to thermal (heat) injury broadly, rather than being specific to coffee or its constituents.
The authors of the recent study concluded there was “evidence for coffee consumption being causally associated with risk of esophageal cancer, with some evidence this is related to a temperature effect.” Otherwise, their results do not support a linear causal association with the majority of cancer types studied, other than limited evidence for harmful association with multiple myeloma and protective effect against ovarian cancers.
Although further studies were needed to investigate the possible mechanisms of coffee consumption in esophageal cancer, it might make some sense to limit the consumption of steaming hot coffee, tea, or other beverages.
While I do not want you to think I am shilling for the people who sell iced coffee, iced tea, or other cool beverages, it does make some sense to avoid repeated heat injury to the lining of the esophagus.
If you or someone you know likes to drink beverages scalding-hot and complains if their drinks cool down to a more easily maintained temperature, tell them that they are just being protected from esophageal cancer.
They would also be more protected against the possibility of needing to have their esophagus removed, or being fed through a tube, or even dying, if the esophageal cancer is discovered too late.
As always, coffee drinking is a complex subject, involving many chemical compounds and factors such as temperature. It is up to you whether and how you might choose to drink it.
For me, the temperature of my coffee matters little as long as it is a dark roast coffee with cream.
