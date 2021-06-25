Last summer Marilyn Ott and her husband Al were visiting their granddaughter Jennifer McCoy Johnson and her family. They had been working outside for hours and were a real mess. Their great-grandson Landon Johnson was sitting on Marilyn’s lap when he looked up at her and said, “Nana, you are ugly.” She said, “What?” He repeated, “You are ugly.” Of course, his mother was so embarrassed. A few weeks later Marilyn and Al visited again. This time, Landon said, “Nana, you are beautiful. How do you do your hair like that? You are beautiful.” He added, “My momma said to say that.” Marilyn replied, “Well, Landon, this is how Jesus made me.” He looked at her for a moment and said “OLD?” Marilyn told Jennifer to write the conversation down in his baby book because she was not offended at all. — Marilyn Ott of LaGrange
+++
Marilyn’s story reminded me of our recent time with our granddaughter who turned 5. We had not seen her for a year. One of the first things she told me after we arrived was, “Your hands look really old!” The funny thing ... a while back I had started thinking how my hands now look exactly the way I remember my mom’s hands.
+++
People often comment on how much Alessandra’s little brother Jairzinho looks like her when she was a baby. Recently, Alessandra, 6, was looking through some family photos. She came across a picture of herself that was taken when she was about 4 months old, about the age her little brother is now. In the photo, baby Alessandra is wearing an Easter outfit and sitting on her father’s lap. With surprise, Alessandra asked her parents, “Why is Jairzinho wearing my dress?” — Lucretia (Lucy) Cardenas (mother of Alessandra and Jairzinho) of Texas
+++
I saw Lucy and her sister Dorothy Cohee this past Sunday at church because they had brought their oldest children to Noble County to stay with their grandparents, Phil and Vi Wysong, while attending vacation Bible school at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Dorothy Cohee mentioned that their son Miles, 3, is very excited to be going to all-day pre-school next year. Miles said one of the things he is looking forward to the most is being able to use “a big plastic cup!” like the older children.
+++
Our daughter, Liz, told us about a funny question posed by the daughter of a friend of hers. The 6-year-old loves music and especially enjoys listening to Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose.” One day she asked her mother, “But what happened to his foot? How did it get loose?”
+++
Please send more stories! When you and your family share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755 and share this column with others. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.