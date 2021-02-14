You have to write a column about getting a shot, everyone said when I arrived at the COVID-19 vaccination site.
And you have to print a photo of yourself being vaccinated, they added.
The picture was the easier part.
Now, I have to write 500 words about a 2-second stick in the arm.
I had no doubts that I would get the shot as soon as it became available to my age group.
Well, maybe a few.
Within a few minutes after they opened the floodgates to boomers of the 65-69 vintage, I signed onto ourshot.in.gov.
You thought codgers couldn’t run an iPhone, but I was paying attention when my granddaughter showed me how.
The website said I’d have to wait in a virtual line for 42 minutes. That gave time for some last-minute research into how much the shot would hurt, and how they fit the supposed microchip through that tiny needle.
I decided that I’d prefer a few aches and pains to the chance of a ventilator. And whoever the deep state assigns to spy on my life is facing the real risk of dying — from boredom.
By now, my phone had counted down to 12 minutes. I got a shock when it then changed to 2,988 minutes. Before I could figure out how many days that would be, the clock reset to 10 minutes.
Soon, I’d made an appointment for my needle stick on the morning of Feb. 5. The boss would be happy that I picked a Friday, so if I felt sluggish after the shot, it would be on my personal time.
I arrived at the vaccination clinic to find that nearly all of the two dozen volunteer workers were my age — old enough to be retired, young enough to remember why we’d all gathered at Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
I knew at least half of the workers personally. Everyone asked me about my beautiful wife, Betsy — even some who I didn’t know. The whole town loves Betsy. What’s not to like? When I walk by, they think to themselves: “There goes Mr. Betsy. What was his name?”
But this is about the shot. The vaccination-site folks thought a picture of me in the paper, with a nurse giving me a shot, would encourage more people to get vaccinated. Yeah, I’m a trend-setter, all right.
It might have been the second time in my life that I’ve taken a selfie. The shot happens quickly, so you only get one chance at a photo, although one witty volunteer offered to stab me again if I needed a retake.
I recommend photographing yourself during your shot, because it takes your mind off the stick.
Next, I was supposed to sit on a chair for 15 minutes while a volunteer watched to make sure I survived. They gave me a half-sheet of paper listing what to expect in side effects from the vaccine.
I didn’t need to read it. For the next 30 minutes, the marvelous Dr. James Buchanan pulled me aside and explained in detail how I might feel over the weekend, what he did after his shot, and the science behind it all.
It gave me time to decide that Dr. Buchanan is the smartest human I’ve ever spoken with in person. When he was chief medical officer at the local hospital, it won all kinds of quality awards.
Back then, I took one of his brilliantly simple ideas — making checklists to prevent common mistakes — and posted lists all over the newsroom. I think the reporters used them as paper airplanes.
But this is supposed to be about the shot. I went back to work, then home, and waited for the pain to kick in. They say 90% of people experience a sore arm, and 60% have aches, fever or chills. The wise doctor told me that feeling bad is really good, because it means the vaccine is working.
I waited through Saturday and Sunday. Nothing and more nothing. I was flunking vaccine response. No pain, no gain?
I’ve heard every kind of story about how people reacted to their vaccinations. Mine couldn’t be less dramatic. Sorry if you were expecting to read about how sick I got. I also hope that now, you’ll never see a column about how it feels to have COVID-19.
