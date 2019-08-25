"And I will bring the third part through the fire, Refine them as silver is refined, And test them as gold is tested. They will call on My name, And I will answer them; I will say, 'They are My people,' And they will say, 'The LORD is my God.'" (Zechariah 13:9)
"Behold, I have refined you, but not as silver; I have tested you in the furnace of affliction. (Isaiah 48:10)
Truly, I have been tested recently and it has been very rough! We all go through times of turmoil, sorrow, pain or whatever “fire” we must walk through.
How we come out of that fire shows us that God was truly on that walk with us. Our upbringing, our many experiences we have after we reach the “adulthood” stage of life and then we go through the middle and finally we are on the last path reaching that “wise age” (hopefully) of being the senior.
Looking back over the years, I could hardly wait until I would be a senior. Those were exciting times, so much to learn, so much to reach out and grab so I did not miss a thing as I passed through those “growing up and maturing years of high school.”
I/we finally “graduate” not only from a school and then a university, at different times in our lives, we also “graduate” from year to year into more knowledge, more ability to live in this chaotic world of ours. Some of us become leaders and others of us are content to be the followers, or the workers, so to speak.
Whatever we choose to do in life we must try to travel the path of righteousness and faith in our God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit.
I am a person who is affected by the words and actions of others and it can be so hurtful at times. I am a person of empathy, which takes a toll on me at times. I am speaking to the folks out there who may feel they are a bit like me in this “heaviness” that we carry in our hearts, souls and thoughts for others who are so hurting in this life.
God gives us all gifts and some of those gifts are heavy to carry at times. We want to follow God and do as He calls us to do and in the process, many times, we are called to “walk through fire.”
It is very hard on us as we walk through that “fire,” however, we must never forget that He is right there with us watching over us every step of the way, should we stumble and fall. He is always there to pick us up!
As we are on this “path of fire,” we are all the time praying, watching, and keeping our souls turned upward to heaven. We learn so much as we continue on this path until finally we reach the point where we are starting to become “refined.”
We have called on His name during this walk and we are refined. I/we are truly God’s children and He loves us so much.
During my recent time of refinement I reached out to several people in my life, my husband, my children, my very best friend of many, many years, and a new friend, who I have been helping walk through her own “fire of refinement.”
Praises be to God. He brought me through this “fire” and I am a bit more “polished” in enlightenment and stronger in faith.
So I share with you my joy, my shining spirit, not of silver or gold, but the shining Spirit of Love from God, and for God, giving Him all the praises from my heart, for His love, Jesus’ love and the Holy Spirit’s love and presence ever in my life.
May you feel God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit walking with each of you as you travel upon this road of life. You will come through the “fires of refinement" and you will be blessed, loved and forever protected.
There is so much joy at the end of these walks we have to make, because we know God has a purpose for each of us and He will help us fulfill that purpose to share whatever gifts He gives to us.
