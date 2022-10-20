Cold temperatures and snow have returned to the Hoosier State (maybe a little early for some), but the weather can only mean one thing.
No, Christmas is not this week, but sectional football is here and basketball is just around the corner!
It’s my favorite time of the year as we get to see all the hard work our football teams have put in during the regular season as they begin the long journey to Lucas Oil Stadium for a state title.
The sectional round is about as tough as ever for our local teams, but there are at least a few that I believe can make waves in the weeks to come.
So, before I head back into the barn to prepare for the hardwood, here’s my gridiron sectional preview with favorites, contenders and dark horses.
Class 1A Sectional 44
Favorite: Adams Central
The Flying Jets (9-0) are ranked second in Class 1A and for good reason. They are just one of four teams in 1A who are still undefeated, with their only challenge coming in Week 2 at the hands of Eastside, narrowly escaping the Blazers 25-21.
In the seven weeks since, Adams Central has averaged 48.9 points per game of offense while only giving up an average of 9.7 points per game.
Not only that, but the Flying Jets are the defending state runners-up and it’s safe to say that they don’t appear much different than last year’s team in terms of talent.
Contenders: South Adams, Madison-Grant
Class 1A No. 9 South Adams (7-2) only has two losses for the year, a 28-27 upset by Heritage and a 49-20 loss to the Flying Jets.
The loss to Adams Central is eye-opening as to whether the Starfires have a chance, but in 2019, Adams Central lost to the Flying Jets 42-14 in the regular season before winning 19-7 in the regional championship that year.
The point is that you can throw out whatever happened in the regular season between these two county rivals come playoff time because crazier things have happened.
The Starfires, should they get past Fremont (3-6) in the first round, will have to go through Adams Central or Southwood in the semifinals just to get to the championship game.
As for the 14th-ranked Argylls (7-2), their only two losses of the season came in Central Indiana Conference play to champion and Class 3A No. 3 Oak Hill (9-0) and 6-3 Eastbrook.
In other games, Madison-Grant has allowed no more than eight points a game besides a 65-21 victory over Alexandria last week.
The Argylls are a contender because they are in the weaker half of the bracket with under .500 teams North Miami, Northfield and Southern Wells, giving them a strong shot at making the sectional championship game.
Dark horse: Southwood
The Class 1A No. 14 Knights (7-2) have the unfortunate privilege of playing Adams Central in the first round of the sectional, but they have a good shot at playing spoiler in ending the Flying Jets’ season early.
Southwood’s two losses came in the first two weeks of the season, to Oak Hill and 8-1 Class 2A No. 7 Rochester. The Knights did, however, defeat a then-unbeaten Tippecanoe Valley team last Friday to clinch a share of the Three Rivers Conference title with the Zebras and Vikings.
What will come in handy for the Knights to earn the upset will be their balanced offense, as senior quarterback Cole Winer has completed 64-of-106 passes for 1,174 yards, with six receivers with 136-plus yards. Southwood also has three running backs with over 400 yards, including two over 500.
Class 3A Sectional 27
Favorite: Norwell
The Class 3A No. 4 Knights lost their first game of the year by a single point to Columbia City in the Northeast 8 Conference championship game, but it doesn’t set aside the fact that Norwell is leaps and bounds the favorite in this sectional.
Until the showdown with the Eagles, the most points the Knights had given up all year was 14 to DeKalb, and before that, 7 to Mississinewa and New Haven.
Other than that, Norwell routed everybody else in five shutouts.
The Graft brothers (Drew and Luke) are a scary duo on the ground, combining for 1,011 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 141 carries, numbers that would leave any defensive lineman shaking in their cleats.
Contender: Yorktown
Yorktown (6-3) got the luck of the draw, getting Hoosier Heritage Conference rival Delta (3-6) in the first round (who Yorktown defeated 35-21 in the regular season), before taking on the winner of winless Bellmont and a 2-win Garrett team.
On paper, the Tigers are basically locked for the sectional championship, as it’s hard to imagine the three aforementioned defenses can stop a Yorktown offense that has averaged nearly 37 points the last four games and has yet to be shut out this season.
Dark horse: Heritage
The Patriots (6-3) have their best record since 2015, but unfortunately for them, their season is likely to end in the first round much like 2015 as Heritage has drawn Norwell.
There’s still a chance however, if junior quarterback Kobe Meyer (94-for-187 passing, 912 yards, 5 touchdowns, 133 carries, 830 yards, 15 touchdowns) can do enough with his arm and feet and if his offensive line can protect him long enough against the stifling Norwell defense.
Class 3A Sectional 26
Favorite: Jimtown
The Class 3A No. 14 Jimmies (7-2) have been knocking on the door of a sectional title each of the last three years until Mishawaka Marian put an end to those plans each time.
Now, with Marian having a down year at 2-7 and the experience they have of being to the championship, the Jimmies are poised to win their 23rd sectional and first since 2014 after losing their last five title games.
It also helps the fact that the Jimmies drew winless South Bend Clay in round one and won’t have to worry about the contender or dark horse in this sectional until the championship.
Contender: West Noble
It was a challenge considering whether the Jimmies or the Chargers would be the favorite, but the ultimate decision came down to Jimtown’s experience in big-time games.
While West Noble will likely get past Marian in the first round before possibly dealing with Knox in the semifinal in order to make it to the championship, should the Chargers make it to Nov. 4, it will be West Noble’s first sectional title game since 1990.
Yes, 1990.
Also, the Chargers have never won a sectional title since starting in 1967, so if West Noble can run the table, you can expect a celebration like never before in Ligonier.
Dark horse: Knox
The three losses of the 6-3 Redskins (yikes) are nothing to sneeze at, with them coming at the hands of the earlier mentioned Class 2A No. 7 Rochester, Class 1A No. 4 North Judson and Class 2A No. 2 LaVille, though the losses to Rochester and LaVille were by two points and one point, respectively.
I’d say that’s a pretty good resume heading into their first-round matchup with Lakeland before likely facing a strong test by West Noble in the semifinals.
Statistically, Knox’s only sectional title came in 2019, and it is currently on a three-game winning streak.
The Redskins are averaging over 40 points per game on offense and giving up just over 22 per contest on defense. Not much else is known about the team as they have not uploaded individual statistics anywhere.
Class 4A Sectional 19
Favorite: Columbia City
The Class 4A No. 9 Eagles (8-1) won their first-ever Northeast 8 Conference championship and first outright conference title since 1990 last week in a thrilling 25-24 comeback victory over Norwell after trailing by 12 points with seven minutes to go.
Now, Columbia City is a heavy favorite to win just its second-ever sectional title and first since 1993.
The Eagles are in arguably the weaker half of the bracket, facing off against a 2-7 Wayne team in the first round before meeting a familiar NE8 foe in DeKalb or New Haven in the semis, two teams the Eagles defense held to seven points and scored more than 40 on offense.
Senior quarterback Colten Pieper is 52-for-102 passing with 865 yards and 14 touchdowns. But the meat of the offense is its rushing attack, with the team combining for 2,350 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Five players have over 150 yards rushing, with three over 300 and two over 500. Senior Justice Goree is Columbia City’s main back with 119 carries for 591 yards and seven touchdowns.
Contenders: Leo, Angola
The two contenders in this sectional played each other in week two, with the Hornets (6-3) coming up short to the Lions (6-3) by a touchdown.
Both teams will have to get through their first-round opponents, East Noble (4-5) and Fort Wayne South Side (0-9), for a chance to meet up again in the semifinals.
The task for the Hornets contending is a little more daunting for them after quarterback Tyler Call and lead receiver Andre Tagliaferri both getting injured in their season finale against Eastside, but the Hornets will nevertheless be up to the challenge.
For Leo, if it wants a shot at getting to the championship, the Lions will need to rely on running back Max Loeffler to be efficient. He had 100-yard games against both Angola and East Noble earlier this season.
Dark horse: New Haven
For a team with a player like junior receiver Mylan Graham (48 catches, 1,149 yards, 23.9 yards per catch, 13 touchdowns), who has college offers from the likes of Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee just to name a few, you would expect the Bulldogs to be much better than what their 5-4 overall record shows.
The first-round game for the Bulldogs will be against NE8 rival DeKalb, who they defeated 27-7 in week three, but they would then have to deal with Columbia City, who they lost to 49-7. They also lost to Leo by two scores.
If they want any shot, New Haven needs more out of Graham should they face off against Columbia City and potentially Leo once again, as he was held to a combined 324 yards and just two touchdowns in those games.
Class 2A Sectional 35
Favorite: Eastside
The Class 2A No. 8 Blazers could not have asked for a better draw, being placed on the opposite side of the bracket from No. 12 Bishop Luers and No. 13 Churubusco, placing them on a sure path to the sectional title game.
Their first-round and semifinal opponents, Wabash (3-6) and then either Manchester (1-8) or Whitko (0-9), have a combined fewer wins amongst them than Eastside has alone (7-2).
If the Blazers make the title game, and they probably will, they will be in for either a new challenge and rematch from last year’s title game in Luers, or Northeast Corner Conference foe in the Eagles, who are looking for their first sectional crown since 2010.
Contenders: Churubusco, Bishop Luers
The last time Churubusco played in a sectional championship was 2016 in a loss to South Adams, largely unable to get there again because of Adams Central standing in its path.
The Eagles don’t have to worry about them this year, but instead Luers in the semifinal if they hope to return to postseason glory.
They have a favorable first-round draw against Central Noble, but Eastside and Luers (vs. Prairie Heights) do too as Churubusco will surely cross paths with both of them.
On first glance, it seems pretty shocking the Knights are ranked 12th and a spot above the Eagles with a 4-5 overall record, especially when considering their four victories were to the bottom teams of the Summit Athletic Conference.
Regardless, the records always seem to be tossed out when an area team plays them, as evidenced by their 3-6 regular season record in 2019 when they made a run to the state finals, dispatching Eastside along the way.
Dark horse: None
The aforementioned teams of Prairie Heights (2-7), Central Noble (2-7), Wabash (3-6), Manchester (1-8) and Whitko (0-9) are a combined 8-37 this season.
While Manchester or Whitko will play in the semifinals based on the draw, there’s no feasibility whatsoever in either getting through Eastside.
