Q. My house is surrounded by trees — white pines, red maple, red oak, and sycamore, to name the principle culprits. Is there such as thing as a gutter cover system that doesn’t require any maintenance, to keep the pine needles and leaves out, and me off the ladder? I’ve seen ads for very expensive and economical systems, and they all claim to be my salvation. Any suggestions? — Richard formerly from Kendallville
A. Most professionals agree that gutter guards of any sort are not foolproof protection against the different types of debris that can clog your gutters. There is nothing that will make your gutters invincible against all the debris of the seasons.
Yes, gutter guards have been known to reduce the amount of cleaning and service that your gutters require to have good operation.
Gutters, of course, are very important for maintaining control of the water that is shed by your home’s roof and if left unmaintained will clog and become even a bigger problem for your home’s performance.
If your gutters are clogged and water overflows especially in the corners or at the soffit ends, accelerated deterioration and damage could be the result.
Are gutter guards worth it? Some would say no, regular gutter cleaning is the best way to maintain good gutter performance and the locale of your home can make a big difference.
If there is a lot of tree debris around your home, I normally recommend gutter protection just to reduce the amount of gutter cleaning that needs to be done.
Many different gutter guard products are made and most of the high-pressure sales approaches are for more sophisticated types of gutter covers.
The basic types of gutter protection are screen or slotted covers. They are middle of the road cost wise but do a good job at keeping debris out of the gutter. Normally they are attached to the front of the gutter and tuck into the gutter or shingle at the back. These types can be plastic; I prefer the aluminum style.
Surface tension gutter covers are generally the most expensive. They last the longest and attach to the gutter and tuck under the shingle in the back. Water follows the shape of the gutter by surface tension into the gutter. One drawback is if it is raining heavily the water will just wash off the front of the guards.
