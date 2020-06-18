“All things are difficult before they are easy.” — John Norley
For the past 40 years I have given tennis lessons to hundreds of students at all levels. For a period of 25 years, I would give seven to 10 one-hour lessons a day. During that time many students would comment: “You make it look so easy!”
No matter what the skill is, mastery does not occur overnight. We all marvel at athletes, musicians and business executives who excel at their given profession. Hopefully we are inspired by their excellence to the extent that we model their behavior. We work hard to become the next Michael Jordan, Usain Bolt, Simone Biles, Elton John, Celine Dion, Bill Gates or Oprah Winfrey.
This quote — “All things are difficult before they are easy.” — expresses the work that all of us have to do to excel.
There was a time in everyone’s life when it might have been difficult to tie our shoes, drive a car, use a computer or search the internet. It takes time and dedication to excel.
Based on our skill set, we each can excel at different things.
Usain Bolt trained hard to become the fastest man on earth, winning multiple gold medals in the 100-meter dash. On the other hand, don’t ask him to run a 26.2-mile marathon.
Simone Biles will go down in history as the greatest women gymnast in the world, not as a swimmer. I marvel at how Elton John can play the piano and how Celine Dion can sing. Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates excelled in the business world, and their model will be used by many future entrepreneurs. Michael Jordan, the GOAT, Greatest Of All Time, struggled the first few years of his high school basketball career but, in typical Jordan form, worked hard to become a star as a senior. The rest is history.
Michelangelo, the famous Italian painter of the Sistine Chapel ceiling, wrote, “If people knew how hard I have to work to gain my mastery, it wouldn’t seem wonderful at all.” It illustrates the work required by any of us to become masters.
The beauty of life is that we each can excel at different things. Based on our skill set, we need to decide where we can excel. Even then, our mastery, just like Michelangelo, is based on our willingness to do the work. At some point, it will look easy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.