It is twilight and the sun is filtering in through the windows of this old house. It is my favorite time of day, as day becomes dusk. Twilight is known best to artists, poets, lovers, if you will.
My house is quiet except for the occasional voice of a child outside or the distant last minute hum of the lawn mower finishing up for the day. Except for the problems of the world outside, all seems right … at least for the moment.
Unexpectedly there is a knock at my door, and when I go to receive my guest, it is a smiling Scott Hottell with a bag full of something?
Scott has been a friend of my family for a long time. When he first moved here, he became hunting and fishing friends with my sons. Even though he was their middle school science teacher, there was not more than 10 years difference. All of them are still avid anglers.
When I first moved to my lovely old house, Scott and Anne were my neighbors. It was just weeks later, his house went up for sale. I was so disappointed. I knew we would be great neighbors, but the lake was calling and it was time to go. We only had a month or so together as neighbors, and I missed them so much.
Lucky for me Scott has stayed in touch. Every year he brings his seventh-grade class out to plant trees in my yard for Arbor Day. Even if his own schedule takes him to a different part of town, he brings his class for a story, a poem, or just a visit. (Disclaimer: they, of course, did not get to do it this year!)
On this evening, he is at my door. We chat about the boys, and how much he misses tennis, yet loves the free time to go fishing. Finally, he hands the bag over to me. “My parents, Ken and Georgia Hottell, are Master Gardeners,” he says, “and they gave me a bucket of irises from the Benjamin Harrison home in Indianapolis.” I am totally in awe as I look at the bag.
“These are from the actual gardens?” I ask. He nods and tells me they are probably 100 years old. He smiles when he tells me he thought no one would love them more than me.
“They are purple to match your house.” A few more minutes of chatting and he is off to take care of business as darkness deepens. I bring the bag into my house and look through the contents. Yes, I think, these belong here in my gardens. Yet, I am curious about the gardens at the Benjamin Harrison home and about Benjamin Harrison too!
Benjamin Harrison was the 23rd President of the United States. He was also the grandson of William Henry Harrison. They are the only grandfather/grandson duo in our American history. He moved to Indianapolis to begin his law career and bought property on the north side where he built his home in 1874. His term ran from 1889 to 1893. He was known for having “porch talks” in the street in front of his house. Interesting note, his own front porch was not built until 1896 after he left the presidency. He is buried in Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.
President Harrison spent his entire adult life in Indianapolis and died in his house in 1901. His gardens are extensive with lilacs, peonies, roses, and, of course, irises.
With a sigh, I remember Carolyn and I had tickets to attend a Shakespeare play at his home in April. The tickets were limited, and the play was to commence from room to room. It was canceled, of course. Someday this historic home will be opened to the public once again.
I take the bag to the kitchen to take out the irises and gently hold them in my hand. Who held these bulbs at one time? Maybe Benjamin or his wife … or just the gardeners? Does it really matter? No, it does not. I want to converse and say, tell me what you have seen in your life. Tell me the stories. But I guess the stories are up to me.
Tomorrow I will plant them in the garden. They will live side by side by my ancient peonies. Who knows, maybe on summer nights, they will converse or just shine in the full strawberry moon?
And that, my friends, is good enough for me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.