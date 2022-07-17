Q: We have a 30-year-old home that has done very well for us, but the outside is looking outdated a little bit. The vinyl siding and shutters have lost their sheen and have faded a bit. The soffit is aluminum and still looks good along with the gutters and downspouts. Last year we had the roof replaced and it looks great. I have had a contractor over to look at the exterior considering replacement, but the costs are high. The siding is in great condition, no holes or damage, just the faded look that bothers us. On the next block a neighbor painted their vinyl siding and it all warped and looked horrible, is there a way to paint vinyl siding with good results? Brent
A: Yes, vinyl siding and other exterior materials can be successfully painted if proper procedures are followed. First off, proper preparation is critical to good results. Just washing the siding is not good enough it needs to have a good power wash using a mixture of trisodium phosphate or other cleanser. After power washing, come back and use a brush and hose and rewash making sure all crevasses are clean. Before painting, we come back and blow with air to make sure it’s free of any debris. Make sure you chose a suitable time frame that has not just rained and won’t rain until the painting project has been complete for at least 24 hours.
The type and quality of the paint is also critical. Ask the paint store for recommendations. Paint can be designed specifically for painting vinyl products. Normally, paint for vinyl siding will contain acrylic and urethane resins, that will allow it to expand and contract with the movement of vinyl siding. Also, dark colors are never a good idea because they can cause the most amount of expansion and contraction.
Paint can also be designed for painting aluminum siding, soffits, and trims. It is also a good idea to prime the surface that is being painted. This will also help the finish coats of paint adhere better.
If all these conditions have been met, it is still a big job and a professional painting crew is experienced at these projects. If completed right a good paint job should last 10 years or better. By then, an exterior remodel will be the next step.
