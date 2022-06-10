Eva, 8, admitted she is not sure about how to play softball. She told her grandmother, “I know how to hit, how to catch, how to run, how to throw, but I just don’t know when I’m supposed to do any of it!” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Eva) of Wawaka
+++
Sylvia Bloomfield, a teacher at Avilla, was looking through a yearbook with her children. She pointed to a photo of herself and asked, “Who is that?” Quenton, almost 3, said, “That’s Mommy, my best friend.” (“This melted my grandma’s heart,” said Vicki Marcellus-Smith of Avilla who shared this story.)
+++
Connor, who loves everything in his grandmother’s garden that is growing, said to his grandmother, “Nana, oh, you know I love pumpkin pie. Please call me a pumpkin!” So guess what she planted! — Karen Bartman Bloom (grandmother of Connor) of Kendallville
+++
Miles, 4, was attending his first T-ball practice. He had practiced batting quite a bit at home with his parents and was doing very well with and without a tee. With teammates, it was the first time he realized he batted differently — as a “lefty.” So he tried batting as a righty, and was struggling. When he finally got a decent hit he ran after his ball between second and third base as fast as he could, then spun around racing back to the coach who told him to set it down. Miles decided to hold onto the ball and then follow directions of another coach who directed him to run to first base. On the sidelines, his mother analyzed this in her head and laughed: Miles hit the ball, fielded it, and ran to first base with the ball getting himself out. He was smiling on first base, very proud of himself! — Dorothy Cohee (mother of Miles) of Indianapolis
+++
Lauren was on the phone in the car, driving her two kids, Peyton, 8, and Weston, 5. When she hung up the phone, she said out loud, “Your father has selective hearing.” Peyton asked what selective hearing was and Lauren explained that it is when an individual only hears what they want to hear. Weston piped up, “Oh, I have that!” Lauren replied, “I’m not surprised, most men do!” — Lauren of Atlanta as told to Lucretia Cardenas (former Noble County resident) of Texas
+++
Fun fact: if you ask Hazel, 2, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Her response is “a blue kitty!”— Brianna Hayden (mother of Hazel) of Kendallville
+++
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
