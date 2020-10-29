This year’s Great American Beer Festival took place in a virtual manner for the first (and hopefully last) time over the weekend of Oct. 16-17. Indiana brewers fared quite well in this year’s competition, winning 10 medals (two gold, one silver and seven bronze). Ohio and Michigan brewers were also successful in winning awards with nine and six medals, respectively.
In Category 37: American-Style Cream Ale, Moontown Brewing of Whitestone, Indiana beat 134 other entries to win gold for their Moonlite Cream Ale. Opened in 2018, this is the first time Moontown has won awards at the GABF competition. The brewpub is located in the former Whitestone High School gymnasium in the heart of the town of Whitestone, the fastest growing community in Indiana. Moontown also took home a bronze medal in Category 47: Bock with Skool House Bock.
The other gold medal awarded to an Indiana brewery went to Indiana’s largest brewery, Sun King in Indianapolis. In Category 26: Wood- and Barrel-Aged Beers, Afternoon Delight took home the top prize. Described as a 9.6% alcohol by volume Dopplebock, the beer is aged in bourbon barrels (reportedly some Pappy Van Winkle used barrels on beeradvocate.com). This is the second time Afternoon Delight has won gold in this category, first earning top honors in 2013. Sun King Brewing has won 29 medals in 11 years of competition (12 gold), making it the most award-winning brewery in Indiana.
Ohio breweries took home nine medals (four gold, three silver and two bronze) at this year’s competition. Wolf’s Ridge Brewing in Columbus was the only Ohio brewery to win two medals, a gold for Daybreak in the Coffee Beer Category and a bronze for Buchenrauch in the Smoke Beer Category.
Michigan breweries won just six medals this year (three silver, three bronze), although that is up from only four medals in 2019. Founders Brewing of Grand Rapids won two silver medals with their porter in the Robust Porter Category and Oktoberfest in the American Amber Lager Category.
For many years, India Pale Ale has been the most entered category in the competition. With the advent of the Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale (sometimes referred to as a New England IPA), these two categories are the hardest to medal in. Category 58: Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale had 377 entries, with the gold medal going to Wren House Brewing of Phoenix, Arizona and the Spellbinder IPA. Metazoa Brewing in Indianapolis won bronze with their Wicked Pawsome IPA.
