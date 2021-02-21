KENDALLVILLE — Readers are still taking in a story about Indiana State Police arresting a man who attempted to fake his own death, even three weeks after it was first posted.
The story topped the most-read list on kpcnews.com for the third-straight week, although it’s views have fallen off since last week.
Damion M. Bowling, 21, of the 300 block of East C.R. 1000S, Columbia City, was arrested on Jan. 26 on a warrant issued by Whitley County authorities charging him with failure to appear for court relating to two pending counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 6 felony.
Whitley County Prosecutor D.J. Sigler said the defendant posed as his father and told his lawyer and officials that he died — even going as far as sending a phony death certificate from the state of Ohio
The lawyer contacted the prosecutor’s office to relay the information, but it didn’t take long for Sigler’s team to recognize the lie.
“I’m told the death certificate looked legitimate, but it quickly became clear that he wasn’t dead,” Sigler said.
The story has now been viewed more than 18,000 times total.
Here’s the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from Feb. 11-17:
1) ‘Dead’ man arrested by ISP — 3,927 pageviews (18,346 total)
2) Starbucks officially open in Angola — 2,664 pageviews
3) Family defies order to vacate unsafe home — 2,112 pageviews
4) Lakeland Intermediate School teacher awarded the trip of a lifetime — 1,936 pageviews
5) Man who pulled gun on Kendallville officer sentenced to 22 1/2 years — 1,705 pageviews (3,842 total)
6) Dickman family donating 5-acre site to Auburn — 1,685 pageviews
7) On top of his game: CN coach grows in stroke aftermath — 1,204 pageviews (2,662 total)
8) Physician expands practice to LaGrange office — 1,113 pageviews
9) Interstate 69 crash injures three people — 1,073
10) Traffic stop leads to meth charge — 1,046 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about the results of an impeachment vote in the U.S. Senate, a study ranking Indiana poorly for its educational attainment and news about a solar field project advancing in Kendalville were the top posts of the week:
Feb. 13: BREAKING: Senators have voted to acquit former President Donald Trump at the conclusion of his second impeachment trial by a vote of 57-43 — 8,194 people reached, 294 reactions, 25 shares, 252 comments
Feb. 16: Indiana’s educational attainment ranks 40th in the nation. Higher education is strongly correlated with higher lifetime earnings and higher household income is strongly correlated with higher educational attainment — 4,764 people reached, 103 reactions, 28 shares, 96 comments
Feb. 17: (Shared from The News Sun) The 1.55-megawatt solar field would generate power for the next-door wastewater treatment plant, reducing energy expenses by about 80% per year — 4,324 people reached, 48 reactions, 13 shares, 97 comments
Over on the individual newspaper Facebook pages, posts about Starbucks returning to Angola, a groundbreaking for a new office building in Auburn and Kendallville’s solar project were the top posts of the week for the daily newspapers:
Feb. 15: (The Herald Republican) After more than a decade, Starbucks is back in Angola — 1,977 people reached, 1,316 reactions, 299 shares, 636 comments
Feb. 11: (The Star) A three-story office building will rise in downtown Auburn — 2,741 people reached, 53 reactions, 11 shares, two comments
Feb. 17: (The News Sun) With $1 million buy-in in local tax dollars from two city groups, Kendallville now needs to borrow about $1.4 million to fund a solar field on the former McCray Refrigerator factory site — 4,764 people reached, 75 reactions, 15 shares, 117 comments
