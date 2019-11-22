Jayne of Fort Wayne shared this conversation her granddaughter had with her father.
K: I am full.
Matt: OK, then you would be too full for candy later, too.
K: No, I have two bellies. My healthy belly is full. There is room in my other belly for candy!
Doris was visiting with their granddaughters for the weekend as it was the middle granddaughter’s fifth birthday. Before the party they did some cleaning of the house. While they were putting dishes away the day after her party, Olivia had this to say.
Olivia: Yesterday was so much fun!
Grandma: Yes, birthday parties are fun when we get to play with all of our friends.
Olivia: No, the fun part was cleaning.
Grandma: Cleaning?
Olivia: I like dusting.
“Ask her again in a few years,” Doris said, “and I’m sure she will think differently about how cleaning can be fun.” — Doris Goins of Kendallville
I am in Pennsylvania with our daughter, Liz, and her family and extended family for Liz’s birthday week. Sara, 3, an only child, goes to a Montessori school Tuesday through Friday. This past Monday Liz, Sara and I had a very busy morning with lots of errands, so I decided to have an afternoon nap. Liz supervised while Sara quietly colored, cut, used scotch tape and did other “work.” My rest was short; it ended when Sara came into my room. “Grandma ...” She looked at me with imploring brown eyes, then looked down at the floor, then twisted her right toes into the carpet. She repeated that sequence — imploring look, then cast down eyes, then toe twisting — a few times. When she had my complete attention, she said, “Mommy won’t play with me so I need to ask another grome-mup to play with me. I need a grome-mup to play with me ... who’s awake!”
As a child and into her early teens, Liz took tap and ballet classes. Sara, 3, inherited her mother’s love of dance and enjoys putting on ballet shows for us. After one of the shows, Liz and I were talking about how when Sara turns 4 (next spring) Liz will enroll her in ballet class. Sara overheard and Liz repeated the conversation to Sara. “Sara, when you turn 4 you will start ballet school but not yet because you are only 3,” Liz said. Sara thrust her right hand with four fingers extended toward Liz. “I’m 4!” she announced in a matter-of-fact tone.
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you!
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.