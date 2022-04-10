I don’t get around much in my post-retirement days. Some weeks, my big thrill consists of a trip to the supermarket.
So if anything interesting happens to me, you can expect to read about it here.
The highlight of my past week involved politics — a subject I usually try to avoid, because who really enjoys being hated?
Our new editor sent me to cover the DeKalb County Republicans’ annual Lincoln Day dinner — since he was keeping watch on the Auburn council, a feisty group these days.
The Republicans at my event turned out to be surprisingly tame, which is my point here today.
Around 200 Republicans showed up at the National Auto and Truck Museum, a wise decision, judging from the heavenly selection of pies.
Keynote speaker Kyle Hupfer gave an address urging Republicans to be sweeter to each other.
Hupfer serves as chairman of the Indiana Republican Party. Our political columnist, Brian Howey, suspects that Hupfer wants to be our next governor.
Hupfer knows how to say what he means in 15 minutes and sit down, so he’d also be great as a preacher.
He worked in the administration of former Gov. Mitch Daniels and managed the 2020 reelection campaign for current Gov. Eric Holcomb. It was easy to hear their influence on Hupfer’s message.
Hupfer’s style could be branded as “Holcombism.” The attitude could be summed up as: “Controversial issues? I don’t see any controversial issues.”
Tune in the news, and you’ll hear governors all over America spouting about flaming-hot topics: abortion, critical race theory, transgenders and gays, the 2020 presidential election.
Hupfer said a nary a word about any of that, save for asserting that Indiana is just fine with its election integrity, while other states might need some work.
His message focused on how Indiana is outperforming its neighbors — heck, almost any other state — and is in a whole lot better shape than when the Democrats were running it 20 years ago.
To Hupfer’s thinking, Hoosiers should elect Republicans because of a strong economy, low taxes and efficient government.
Like Holcomb, he seems to wish “culture wars” would just go away. You might have noticed that our governor never winds up on the national news for saying something outrageous.
What’s more, Hupfer wants Republicans to stop yelling at each other.
My last column noted that in the near-total absence of Democratic elected officials in these parts, Republicans find ways to fight among themselves.
Stop it, Hupfer admonished. He lectured against using the term “RINO” (Republican in Name Only) as an insult to Republicans who aren’t sufficiently pure.
He hauled out a Ronald Reagan quote to say that any Republican who agrees with him 90% of the time is his friend — not his 10% enemy.
I’d like to take that a step further and apply it to all Americans. Most of us agree on the basic American ideals, and current world events remind us why. There’s an old saying that there are no atheists in foxholes. Differences between political parties tend to seem minor during a crisis, too.
The same holds true for religion. (Here I go, into another minefield.) My own church denomination is breaking up over a single point of disagreement. But the people on both sides still have much more in common than the one thing that separates us.
Hupfer encouraged Republicans to drop all the negativity … speak with optimism instead of mean tweets ... stop tearing people down and start building them up.
It’s a message that needs to be heard by more than just the members of one political party.
DAVE KURTZ is a retired editor and contributing writer for KPC Media Group.
