The Book of Exodus in the Bible’s Old Testament recounts the story of the 10 plagues of Egypt. The story always fascinated me as a kid in Sunday School as I imagined the great battle between the God of Israel and Egypt’s pharaoh for the Israelites’ release from slavery.
God hurls the first plague, turning the Nile’s water to blood.
“Let my people go!”
Pharoah dithers, agreeing to the release then reneging on the deal multiple times. Thus follows more plagues: frogs, insects (lice, gnats or flies — (it’s the same word for all three in the original text), livestock disease, boils, hail, locusts (back to the insects again) darkness for three days and finally, death of Egypt’s first-born children.
It’s easy to relate 2020 to Pharoah’s predicament. For goodness sake, what else is going to happen?
I asked myself the same question during my four-month furlough from the newspaper. I joined the millions who were unemployed when COVID-19 hit Indiana in March. I returned to work July 13.
The furlough changed my routine overnight. I had been going 100 mph every day with work and the various organizations that I am a part of, and then zip, zero, nada. No stories to write, no meetings to cover or attend, no tasks to complete. Furlough is not a vacation, but definitely more free time than I was used to having.
I also didn’t have to get up in the morning. I’m a slug in the morning, a night owl forced into submission to a schedule ruled by early risers in the world. It was entirely too easy to get up late or stay in my pajamas until noon.
To combat my aversion to morning, I set goals for a new routine with projects around home that I never have time to do when I was working.
I made it my mission to bring the internet to the farm. I had made several unsuccessful efforts in the past to find a reasonably-priced internet provider with enough speed to be useful, but it’s a tough task in a rural area. Many providers serve only urban areas and don’t come out that far.
It’s a good thing I had time — for waiting. I had to wait a week for an appointment and then wait for the 8-hour window on that day when the technician might show up.
All that waiting was for nothing. The first provider had an antenna on the Smiley Face water tower in Ashley, 3 miles away, but couldn’t get a signal to my house because the trees were leafed out.
It was another round of waiting, but I achieved victory. I brought the farm into the 21st century with the second provider.
I did what everyone else did, too. I cleaned closets, spare bedrooms and sorted stuff in storage. I pulled weeds out of all the flower beds. I finally set up my home office. My 5-year-old phone died while endlessly rebooting itself, so I dealt with all the annoyances that come with buying a new phone during a pandemic.
I finished several of the embroidery and cross-stitch projects I’d bought but didn’t have time to do when I’m working. I sorted my stash of knitting supplies, which grew exponentially last fall when a fellow knitter bequeathed 80 pairs of knitting needles and tubs of yarn that belonged to her later mother-in-law to me, just because she thought I could find a use for them. I did.
It was tough sitting on the bench for the biggest news story in 20 years, but I still kept up with local, state and national news coverage of a coronavirus that changes by the hour. Some observations:
• The pandemic has taught us all a lesson about what we can and cannot control in our lives.
• It’s clear who the essential workers are, and equally clear that American society doesn’t value the work they do with fair wages or salaries.
• Public school districts demonstrated impressive creativity, problem-solving skills and the ability to adapt quickly when the pandemic hit. Within days of the March 13 national emergency, school districts pivoted from their normal routines and nimbly mustered their armies of administrators, teachers, office personnel, bus drivers and cafeteria workers to deliver food service and online education to students at home.
The contrast in how schools and for-profit businesses handled the pandemic is interesting. School districts, much maligned by politicians and some others, ran toward ways to continue operation, rightly believing their mission to students is essential.
Meanwhile, for-profit businesses, long touted as the way all organizations should operate, ran away from adapting their operations, focusing instead on furloughs, cutbacks, shutdown and retreat. Some of them didn’t survive anyway.
• After decades in the workplace and paying taxes into the system, I had to apply for unemployment for the first time ever. I never thought I’d need it.
I was among the 6 million workers who applied for unemployment in one week in March. The experience was insulting, mainly because of the stereotypical language used on the application and weekly vouchers. I have a few suggestions for improvement if I ever have a state politician’s ear.
The Department of Workforce Development assumes certain things about the unemployed worker: it’s your fault if you lost your job, you are lazy and you must not want to work, and you lack skills. There are also dozens of technicalities for denying or delaying benefits.
These stereotypes weren’t accurate before the pandemic and they aren’t accurate now. I have two college degrees, professional skills and years of experience in my field. I don’t need more education or training to be supported in a situation that I didn’t create.
A little respect couldn’t hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.