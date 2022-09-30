My sister, Vi, and her husband, Phil, gifted their grandchildren with an over-the-top play area (complete with a playhouse) for their (the grandparents’) backyard. It took many hours of work to finally get the play palace assembled. Assuming the kids would want shade during their anticipated long hours of play, they situated the play area near a large shade tree. Yes, the kids have spent long hours there — but all the play has been in the tree’s strong branches above the super-duper play set. They discovered the best part of the play palace is the bench that is part of it. They figured out the bench could be used as a boosting area for getting into the tree branches — and they are using the entire tree to its best advantage! — Vi Wysong (grandmother of 12) of Wawaka
+++
Dawn Mason Neace of Kendallville shared this story from Carissa Neace of Fort Wayne about her daughter Blaire, 7. Wiping her face off with a makeup wipe, Blaire said, “Always gotta clean your face before you sleep. You might get married in your dreams!” she told her mother.
+++
When Liz is driving with her daughter Sara, 6, they take turns choosing what they want to listen to. Sometimes Liz chooses to listen to a book instead of music, so on a recent afternoon Sara was stuck listening to a book about entrepreneurship. Sara asked Liz what “entrepreneur” means. In the simplest of terms, Liz explained that is when you work for yourself. “But how do you get paid?” Sara asked, assuming all paychecks come from a boss. Liz, a Gallup Certified Strengths Coach, said in the simplest of terms that she “talks” to people. “You get paid for talking?” Sara asked incredulously.
+++
Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne shared this story. One day she walked in to find Henry, 6, using his father’s deodorant; Henry said, “Now my armpits smell like fresh apples!”
+++
Thank you to everyone who shares photos and/or stories. When you share your stories and/or photos, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com; mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755, or go to funnykids.com. I always need more stories! Please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
