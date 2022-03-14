Congrats to Rep. Ben Smaltz on getting his handgun repeal through the Indiana General Assembly this year.
Well, not really getting it through by the usual process so much as lawmakers inserting it into totally unrelated legislation and then using the supermajority to cram it through despite the opposition of law enforcement agencies the world over.
It's not yet clear whether Gov. Eric Holcomb will sign the bill. Even if he doesn't, lawmakers can just override it because Indiana has a moronic majority-only veto override rule that makes the governor's signature on legislation more of a ceremonial undertaking than an actual final say on any matter put before him. And it's likely they would override a veto, because that piece of paper handgun owners need to apply for is apparently the biggest assault on American freedom despite it being only the most minor of inconveniences since mask mandates.
The handgun permit repeal has been called the euphemistically dubious "constitutional carry."
"It's my right to carry a firearm and this permit process is an affront to liberty! I want to carry my gun in public NOW! NOW NOW NOW NOW NOW!"
Proponents argue that handgun permits don't stop criminals from walking around with guns (despite the fact that more than 30% of permit rejections were due to a disqualifying event like a felony conviction), while ignoring that handgun permits have also never prevented the patriotic "law-abiding citizen" from carrying one, either.
But if it's counter to the constitution to have to require a person to apply for a free handgun permit — which police said helps them know who may or may not have a gun in their possession — then it got me thinking, how many other affronts to the Second Amendment are still on the books in Indiana?
Since Rep. Smaltz now represents Kendallville where I keep my office, I figured I'd offer him some suggestions for new firearm legislation he can introduce next year:
Guns for felons
Violent felons are banned from legally owning firearms in Indiana.
But a quick check of the U.S. Constitution states the following: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."
Maybe I'm missing the part in there where it says criminals aren't allowed to bear arms?
Felons are people. The right of the people to keep and bear Arms "shall not be infringed." So, this seems like a no-brainer, right?
Police officers will probably testify that it's a bad idea for murderers, domestic batterers, burglars, drug dealers, etc. to be allowed to carry weapons.
But as we proved this session on the handgun permit repeal, part-time legislators at the beck and call of lobbyists from the National Rifle Association, National Association for Gun Rights and National Guns For Toddlers Association (OK, I made that last one up, but would anyone really be surprised?) know better than police.
Felons have a constitutional right to carry!
Guns for kids
Back when we were having school shootings like once a week, I suggested then that the only reasonable solution was to arm all K-12 students.
As I wrote in that not-sarcastic-at-all column back in March 2018, "We can start elementary school kids off with a handgun because it’s smaller, but once you hit middle school, we’ll hook you up with the full-size, semi-automatic rifle. Because it’s for self defense and you’ll defend yourself way better."
Same logic as above applies. Kids are people. The right of people to keep and bear arms SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED.
Kids have a constitutional right to carry firearms! Arm the children!
No gun-free zones, anywhere
Did you know you can't bring a gun into the DeKalb County Courthouse in Rep. Smaltz's hometown of Auburn?
What is this, Nazi Germany? How dare anyone in the UNITED STATES stop someone from carrying a gun into anywhere they like?
Those guns exist so we can defend ourselves against government tyranny, and where do you think government tyranny is going to come from? The courthouse, of course! It's where the government lives!
Did you know that every day, the government in courthouses takes away the freedom of Americans and sentences them to incarceration? Well, not me, not before they pry my handgun out of my cold, dead hand, as American Hero Charlton Heston once famously said.
And you know they won't let you carry a gun into the Indiana Statehouse? I can't believe that the thought of a bunch of people sitting in the elevated gallery looking down over the Indiana House floor and their lawmakers aren't allowed to protect themselves! Again, government tyranny, the Indiana General Assembly is the government, yada yada, therefore, guns needed.
I don't see anywhere in the Second Amendment that says the people have the right to keep and in bear arms except in these following enumerated places ...
People have a constitutional right to carry — in courthouses, city halls, churches, schools, hospitals, jails and prisons, federal buildings — literally everywhere! No restrictions! Protect freedom!
Conclusion
The Constitution is crystal clear: "The right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."
That seems pretty straightforward. No ifs, ands or buts. Guns — well, not just guns, ARMS, from knives to swords to handguns and rifles to a 7-inch/44-caliber mounted naval battery to grenades and pipebombs and other explosives — are clearly allowed to be carried by anyone, anywhere, any time with literally no restriction whatsoever.
I mean, after all, we've got to get rid of handgun permits because it's my constitutional right to carry, apparently.
So I expect Rep. Smaltz and the rest of the GOP Gun Club in Indy to back these common-sense measures.
Support freedom. Support liberty.
IT'S MY RIGHT.
And, as we all know, rights are absolutely absolute, no exceptions.
