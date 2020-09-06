Q. My cousin (he and I are both do-it-yourselfers) replaced his living room floor with a snap together manufactured wood veneer flooring. It really looks great except there are a couple of spots where the casing or corner trim and door jambs come all the way to the floor. He had cut his new flooring to go around these trims. He did a great job but you can still tell that the floor goes around the trim. We talked about this and he said that after he removed the carpet and pad there was a 3/8” gap under the ends of these trim pieces. He didn’t feel he could cut it higher in place and didn’t want to remove all the door casings. I am now looking to do the same thing to my first floor living and foyer. I also have four columns that sit on the floor with trim around the bottom. What is the best way to handle these tricky spots? — Sam in DeKalb County
A. When considering replacing flooring, careful thought needs to be paid to several key points.
First off, what is on the floor currently and what happens when it is removed. If it’s tile, carpet or vinyl that is getting removed all have different thicknesses that need to be considered.
Does it have an underlayment or pad and once it’s removed, how does that impact your heights?
You will need to go over every inch of the room to see what meets the new floor and how do you get the best end results.
Sometimes a new subfloor will be needed in an area like where the tile was removed to make the rest of the floor to line up flush. The casing and jamb heights are typically needing to be cut and generally a skilled installer will use a specialty flat jamb saw or a vibrating multi-tool to cut the bottom of these trims.
Sometimes in the case of columns or trims that run around the bottom of bookcases or cabinets, replacement of the small cove, shoe or quarter round trim is required. Proper matching stain or paint is needed or if you are running the shoe trim all the way around the room, you can use a trim matching the floor. Generally, the casings and jambs will still need to be cut because small trim looks ugly around these areas.
