Welcome to the last week of the regular season on the girls side. It feels like we just got started and I was deciding which team to put at No. 1 in my first power rankings.
This is the last week of the girls being in my power rankings, but I have my sectional preview and a little surprise for next week. Stay tuned.
Here’s this week’s weekly power rankings.
Girls No. 1 Angola
Last week: 1
Record: 16-4, 8-2 NECC
The Hornets had their 11-game winning streak snapped by Carroll on Saturday, but Angola put up a solid effort against the SAC-leading Chargers. The loss looked a lot better than their previous loss, which was to another team from the Summit City, Homestead.
The growth of the young Hornets around Hanna Knoll and Lauren Leach has been a huge key to their recent success, and those underclassmen will have to continue to shine in a tough Class 3A sectional at Garrett starting next week.
No. 2 Garrett
Last week: 2
Record: 16-2, 8-0 NECC
Speaking of the Railroaders, they showed some mental toughness and guts in their lone game last week. Garrett claimed a share of the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship with a tight 49-42 win over West Noble.
The Railroaders had to rally multiple times against the Chargers and made winning plays at the end. Garrett can win the outright conference title against Fremont and can finish its NECC schedule unbeaten with a victory against Lakeland later in the week.
No. 3 West Noble
Last week: 4
Record: 15-5, 8-2 NECC
The Chargers had their opportunities against Garrett and will have a few more chances against high-level competition soon. They have a rematch with Fairfield on Friday. The Falcons ousted the Chargers from the NECC Tournament.
No. 4 Central Noble
Last week: 5
Record: 15-4, 6-3 NECC
The Cougars are charging hard toward the end of the season. The loss to Lakeland in the conference tournament lit a fire that was missing with this team. They avenged their loss to the Lakers with a 60-55 victory last Thursday then beat a solid Eastside squad by 30 on Friday.
The last two matchups between Lakeland and Central Noble have been decided by an average of 4.5 points. Luckily for us, we get to see this match up a third time in the first round of the Class 3A sectional at Wawasee.
No. 5 Lakeland
Last week: 3
Record: 17-6, 7-3 NECC
It was an up-and-down week for the Lakers. First, they lost to Central Noble and lost Faith Riehl for the season in the process. Then, Bailey Hartsough became the statistical leader in pretty much everything at Lakeland in the win at Hamilton. She’s now the leader in points, rebounds, steals and blocked shots.
I wouldn’t count out the Lakers despite the injury to Riehl. This team is talented enough and deep enough to make a run in the sectional. That’s how they’ve gotten to 17 wins, which hasn’t happened in a long time.
Others considered: Eastside, Lakeland.
Boys No. 1 Central Noble
Last week: 1
Record: 14-1, 5-1 NECC
The Cougars just keep on rolling. They beat Eastside by 22 on Friday and held the Blazers to a season-low 32 points.
This Friday is an important game for Central Noble and its opponent, Churubusco. The winner remains just one game back from NECC-leading Westview. Will we see another 44-point performance from Connor Essegian like he did last time he faced the Eagles?
No. 2 Westview
Last week: 2
Record: 10-3, 7-0 NECC
The Warriors picked up two conference wins over the weekend to stay atop the NECC with a perfect 7-0 record. In my eyes, it’s Westview’s conference title to lose. They’ve gotten their two toughest games out of the way with Central Noble and Churubusco, but their next two games, versus Eastside and at West Noble, won’t be easy.
No. 3 Churubusco
Last week: 3
Record: 9-2, 4-1 NECC
The Eagles asserted their dominance early against Angola last Friday. They will have to do so a couple of times this week. First, against Snider tonight then Central Noble on Friday. Both matchups should be high scoring and very entertaining.
No. 4 Eastside
Last week: 5
Record: 9-3, 4-1 NECC
The Blazers move up one spot in the rankings, not because of their loss to Central Noble, because of their win over West Noble last Tuesday.
There’s going to be a lot of movement in the last two spots of the power rankings over the last month of the season. The Blazers can lock down this spot and possibly move up with victories over Fremont and Westview this week.
No. 5 Lakeland
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 7-5, 3-3 NECC
Welcome to the power rankings for the first time, Lakeland! The Lakers have been flirting with the fifth spot all season and finally made their case amongst the cluster of teams that have been battling it out in the “Others considered.”
Lakeland has won three of its last four and could have made it four straight if it weren’t for a one-point loss to East Noble.
Others considered: DeKalb, West Noble, East Noble, Angola.
