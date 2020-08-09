I wanted to let you all know that I tested negative for COVID. I got tested at 1:30 Thursday afternoon and got the results by email last night; I discovered the email this morning. I, of course, had zero symptoms. I just wanted to get tested for what I could learn through the process and because it was free and we had traveled and been with family. I will be writing a column about it for next Sunday. FYI, it was speedy and efficient from start to finish. The two ladies were professional and friendly. The swab did not go up into my upper nose — I had heard horror stories about that. It was not uncomfortable at all.
That is the message I sent to family a week ago Saturday morning.
It included a thank you, because I copied Dr. Gaff, Noble County’s health officer, in the message.
Thank you to Terry Gaff for getting this free testing for Noble County!
•••
I got tested because:
• It was a convenient. I had a noon meeting on July 30 at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville and the testing is in a different section of the CLC, using the Sheridan Street door. So I scheduled my appointment for 1:30-2 p.m. on July 30. I arrived at 1:20 p.m. because my meeting on the other side of the building was over by 1:15. I stood quite a ways from the door and saw a man come out with a big smile; he called back a thank you to the staff. I put on my mask and was ushered in, 10 minutes early.
• I had been traveling and spending a lot of time with family from several states. We had followed all the guidelines ... but you never know.
• I was curious. I had no symptoms but could I be one of those asymptomatic people? How painful would it be?
• I was unsure how hard it would be to get scheduled. Would they be able to get me in? I was pretty sure the free testing in Kendallville would not go on indefinitely.
The clinic is clean, friendly, well-organized and efficient. The swab does not go high up into your nose; it was just a gentle swirl.
The results were emailed to me about 36 hours after the test, but since that was in the evening, I didn’t notice the email until the next morning.
•••
Up to 132 people can be tested daily. Testing is by appointment only. You can register online for an appointment at lhi.care/covidtesting
People without internet access or who wish to register a minor should call 888-634-1116.
The clinic at the CLC, done with state funding in conjunction with the Noble County Health Department, is for all Indiana residents. Testing done by OptumServe will continue through August. After that, it is expected testing will continue with funding from a different source using a service other than OptumServe.
•••
I ended my message to family with this:
It would be awesome if every child and educator and staff member could be tested before going back to school. It is such a quick, simple and painless process.
•••
Reopening safely requires patience and a sense of responsibility for others.
As Dr. Gaff wrote in his column last Sunday:
Although I understand that the issue has become political, I also believe that people care about each other enough that they are willing to do things they do not want to do. Most of us will stop at a red light and let the vehicles with the green light go through the intersection. By following the laws, we help to protect ourselves as well as others.
I believe I can make a better case for wearing a mask when you are in a store than I can make for wearing a shirt. But few people seem to object to a shirt requirement.
If you believe that masks are somehow dangerous to you, you should see a health care provider to help you figure out what to do. It is likely that the COVID-19 virus will be more dangerous to you than the mask. But you may just need to wear a face shield or stay away from other people until it is as safe as possible for you to come out again.
If wearing a mask and physical distancing will help move us forward toward full employment and doing the things we love, I’m in, hands down — sanitized hands down.
•••
Thursday when I connected with Dr. Gaff, he added:
I am getting way too much credit for the testing that is occurring in our community.
It is a cooperative effort involving many organizations and individuals including the Indiana State Department of Health, Gov. Holcomb, the Noble County Health Department, the Community Learning Center, Noble County Emergency Management and others.
In conclusion, thank you to all! We are blessed to have fast, convenient and free testing in our area.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.