It has been my general rule to avoid political issues as much as possible when writing this column each week. It is too easy to become critical or even bitter about things that are largely opinion. But there is possibly a glimmer of hope for the interplay between the federal government and hospital care.
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has expanded the existing rules on price disclosure as part of the 2020 Medicare hospital outpatient payment rule.
Starting on Jan. 1, 2021, hospitals will need to post information in a “consumer-friendly manner” about “at least 300 ‘shoppable’ services,” 70 of which may be selected by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Hospitals could then select the remaining 230.
In addition, CMS unveiled a proposed rule that would compel many insurance plans to provide personalized out-of-pocket cost information for medicines and services.
The final rule will also give CMS new enforcement tools, including monitoring, auditing, corrective action plans, and the ability to impose civil monetary penalties of up to $300 per day.
The idea here is that there should be a price tag on the health care products and services you will purchase, just like the ones on items you might buy in a supermarket. Then, especially in non-emergency situations, a person could weigh the perceived quality and proximity of the hospital against the quoted price.
As you might expect from anyone who benefits from a system, major hospital associations plan to file a legal challenge to the transparency provision in the outpatient rule, arguing HHS had exceeded its legal authority.
The American Hospital Association (AHA), Association of American Medical Colleges, Children’s Hospital Association, and the Federation of American Hospitals issued a joint statement addressing the issue. They say that “this rule will introduce widespread confusion, accelerate anti-competitive behavior among health insurers, and stymie innovations in value-based care delivery.”
The America’s Health Insurance Plans organization is also critical of the HHS proposals.
Price transparency is not a new concept for reform of health care costs and quality. Powerful lobbying groups like those of the hospitals and insurance companies often appeal to lawmakers to derail proposals from HHS. These organizations have scored many victories in terms of delaying and derailing similar CMS rules in previous administrations, both Republican and Democratic.
But HHS officials anticipated some of the criticisms their transparency proposals would receive and defended their plans. HHS Secretary Alex Azar has said, “We certainly hope that America’s hospitals will want to respect their patients’ right to know what the price of the service is before they’re asked to purchase it.”
It should be noted that this price information is already available to patients in their explanation of benefits after they receive services. The proposed rule would be a step toward requiring that the price be made available before they get their care, instead of after.
There are wide ranges in the costs of similar medical care. For example, there was a study that found prices for a lower-back MRI ranged from $500 to $10,246 in the San Francisco area.
The transparency mandates should help promote development of tools to help consumers compare costs, rather than leave that work for patients to attempt on their own. The sheer volume and secrecy regarding health care pricing will require some organized help from researchers and developers to sort out, if the information becomes available.
Hopefully, this sort of rule will keep hospitals and other health care providers from responding to the question, “How much will this cost?” with the question, “What insurance do you have?” or even more unhelpful, “We don’t know now. You will be billed later.”
This is not the first column I have written in favor of health care price transparency attempts. But there has been very little change. I believe that excessive health care costs will only be able to be controlled if we, the consumers of that care, are given the price beforehand, just like we would demand regarding any other purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.