Today might be Father’s Day, but my real celebration came four weeks ago, when we had our first contact with a son or grandchild since the shutdown began 10 weeks earlier.
Our middle son, Drew, brought his wife and their four kids from Georgia to Indiana and rented a house in Miller Beach, a three-block stroll from Lake Michigan.
Once an independent town but now technically a part of Gary, the Miller Beach neighborhood actually does not touch Indiana’s steel-making city in any way. The newly designated Indiana Dunes National Park separates Miller Beach from the rest of Gary.
The national park’s five-mile-long sandy beach is flanked by a steel mill on either end, but if you look straight out at the water, you can ignore the smoke stacks. Direct your gaze to the northwest and you can make out Chicago’s skyline through the haze.
I took a refreshing early stroll along the shore for three straight mornings before the crowds gathered on a holiday weekend when the beaches were reopening. On one excursion, I hiked up and down the dune ridge in a remote corner of the national park.
But the main point was not where, but who. We had last seen any family members on the mid-March Sunday before we all hunkered down in isolation.
Coming out of quarantine, the next two generations of Kurtzes seemed to be doing just fine.
Granddaughter No. 2, on the edge of 13, showed off her musical skills.
I first picked up a guitar around age 14 in response to the popularity of The Beatles and Rolling Stones. I learned just enough to do a poor imitation of the songs I was hearing on the radio.
At one year younger, Reyna already is far ahead of my musical skills even in my late teens. Combine that with her angelic voice, and she’s a treat for the ears.
Not to be outdone, her younger brother proved he’s way ahead of grandpa at a similar age, too.
I was 13 when I discovered Strat-O-Matic Baseball, a sophisticated board game that attempts to replicate the performances of actual pro baseball players.
The game spread to several of my friends, and we played both solo and against each other until we took our high school diplomas and went our separate ways.
I waited until Drew was nearly 13 before I introduced the game to him. He never became a Strat-O-Matic fanatic to the extent I did. He must have enjoyed it, though, because he ordered a game for his son, Logan, three months shy of 10, and unveiled it for our weekend vacation.
I doubted that Logan would take to the game at his tender age, but he picked it up right away. Either it’s not so complicated as I thought, or Logan is years ahead of his grandfather.
I also worried that Logan would be bored by anything that doesn’t involve a joystick and computer animation, but by the third day of our trip, he was begging grandpa to join him in a game using old-fashioned cards and dice. We might not tell him that decades ago, the Strat-O-Matic company rolled out a computerized version of its 60-year-old game.
Drew’s newly acquired kids are Cashton, 12, a quiet, thoughtful boy, and Gracie, 8, a rough-and-tumble girl. Guess which one had a cast on each arm? Not the one who likes to jump off any high perch she can find.
Last weekend brought an overdue reunion with the other grandchildren, Rowan and Avery, almost 15 and 13 and both on the honor roll.
Once I get used to admitting that all Kurtzes in the next two generations are smarter and more successful than the old man, it’s actually a pretty great Father’s Day gift.
Dave Kurtz is the editor of The Star. He may be reached at dkurtz@kpc media.com.
