”I wait for the Lord, my soul does wait, and in His word do I hope. (Psalm 130:5)
This is a story from my heart and I believe it to be real. Not being a Catholic, however, having taught in a Catholic School in Wisconsin, and having friends who are Catholic ,I have entertained many a wise and loving friend sharing their faith.
It all began a long time ago, in a faraway place. The coincidence of this “journey” of mine, which begins in Wisconsin, is the beginning of what I call my “Silver Thread of Faith.”
I have a friend who was a nun who had left the convent and eventually married. My Silver Thread began with her, for she was always there for me in uncertain times.
Gradually, over the years we saw less and less of each other since both of us had moved from Wisconsin, in opposite directions.
Now many years later that Silver Thread began to move along the miles, linking us together, again, on this journey we travel.
Not long ago, sending a prayer request out to an intercessory prayer group, to which I belong, I received an answer that someone had prayed a Petition for me to Fr. Solanus Casey. I was awestruck.
In 1993, I had a kitty that was very ill, met a woman at the veterinarian’s office that had a dog that was very badly injured, who was recovering wonderfully. She felt Fr. Solanus’ Petitions had helped heal her dog. She asked me about my kitty and she also gave me an icon of Fr. Solanus, a piece of his robe, along with his picture, which had been crocheted around the edges and sealed in plastic.
I kept this icon for years in a special place. My friend had also given me a book on “Fr. Solanus, The Story of Solanus Casey, O.F.M. CAP.” I had never gotten around to reading the book. I am now reading this book. The book is absolutely amazing! To think this wonderful man of God lived such a life and I was just now getting to know him, again, all in God’s timing.
About six years ago I met a woman who was very ill and I gave her my icon of Fr. Solanus. I never really got to know her, all that well and eventually, she passed. I never knew how she felt about the Icon, but that is OK. I sometimes thought about the icon and wished I had kept it, but then I had to let that thought go, because, obviously, it was all in God’s timing.
Much strife follows us as we journey down our path in life. As we all now know, these times in life today are very difficult indeed.
As I began to read the book, following Fr. Solanus on his many journeys, and as he followed God’s timing always, joyously, I was filled with so much HOPE!
Over the years Fr. Solanus, who grew up on a farm in Wisconsin, one of 16 children, lived in many different cities, Milwaukee, Brooklyn and Yonkers, New York; and finally he was retired to Huntington.
He was even hospitalized at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne for an illness. This man was a gentle man, who people began to love deeply. So, I end my story saying that because of this Silver Thread that comes down from Heaven to me, I have grown so much in my faith that it can only be God’s timing.
Sadness has prevailed in our lives this year so far, but there have been joys as well. Sometimes we can become so “broken in spirit,” that we forget to stop and take the time to see, listen and feel the love and hope God is sending to us.
My encouragement toward more hope has come from experiences and people I have met on my journey, just by reaching out to others in prayer. Taking time to talk with God and pour out my deepest sorrows and happiest joys as well has brought me even closer to my Father in Heaven, My Savior, Jesus and my Comforter, the Holy Spirit.
“Silver thread that I see, is there for you and for me. Loving God with all our heart, very strongly from the start, ever shining on us from above. Raining down upon us His love.”
May you find a Silver Thread coming from Heaven, and feel the strength of God’s love that is always there, never letting you go. God is always with us and in His timing “All will be well.”
I am learning more and more that “pain and sorrow,” can be blessings as well because as we walk through them, we become stronger in our faith. And, that faith can lead us to help those we love and those we meet on our journey of life. Indeed, again, all in God’s timing.
May God bless you, your families, and any animal companions you may have.
Just last week, I was able to find two icons of Fr. Solanus, one for my friend and one for me. Oh, God’s timing!
