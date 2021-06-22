Sometimes in life we find ourselves in situations we can’t change. These instances can impact our mental health, and some individuals may turn to alcohol and/or drugs to cope with the resulting stress.
According to Mental Health America, practicing “radical acceptance” can help. Radical acceptance is fully accepting your reality in situations that are beyond your control. This doesn’t mean you approve of the situation or that it isn’t painful. Instead, it helps you own your feelings and accept what is happening, which gives the problem less power over you and allows you to begin moving forward.
Fast facts:
• Practicing radical acceptance has been shown to reduce feelings of shame, guilt, and anxiety.
• Radical acceptance can reduce distress in dealing with negative thoughts or events.
Tips for success:
Notice when you’re fighting against reality. The first step in accepting reality is gaining awareness that you’re resisting it. If you’re feeling bitter or resentful, wishing things were different, or thinking about how life isn’t fair, you might be fighting reality.
Remind yourself that you can’t change what has already happened. By identifying what you can and can’t control, you are able to shift your energy as needed towards coping with the things you can’t change.
Embrace your feelings. You might still be angry, scared, overwhelmed or lonely — that’s OK. Accepting reality includes everything that you’re feeling, too. When you let yourself experience your feelings, you can begin to work through them in a healthy way.
Pretend that you’re accepting reality. Try to imagine what it would look like if you simply accepted things as they are. Changing your behaviors and actions to reflect a “pretend acceptance” can help you shift your actual thoughts.
Use coping statements. These are sentences to remind you that there are different, healthier ways of thinking available; repeating them frequently can help you get through difficult times. Some examples are:
• It is what it is.
• I can’t change what has already happened.
• I can accept things the way they are.
• I can only control my own actions and reactions.
It may help to write your coping statements on small notes and post them in places where you will see them multiple times a day.
Know that it takes practice. Start by trying radical acceptance in smaller situations, like when you’re stuck in traffic. By practicing daily, it will be easier to use this as a coping tool when bigger, tougher challenges come your way.
Give yourself grace. Instead of asking yourself, “Why am I thinking like this?!” think about how impressive it is that you keep going, despite what you have faced.
Ask for help. It’s easy to compare how you’re feeling to how you assume others are feeling, and it may seem like everyone else is doing just fine. How they cope doesn’t matter. If you need (or want) professional help, it’s important to get it as soon as you can.
