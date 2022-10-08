Q: Our home is a three bedroom, two bath ranch, on a poured slab foundation. We are planning to install vinyl plank flooring in our third bedroom, that has two exterior walls. When we removed the carpet and tack strips, we noticed mold around the exterior walls. We are trying not to freak out about the mold, because it is in our baby’s room that we are fixing up. I have sprayed it with a mold removal cleaning product and have wiped the area. Are there any other suggestions you would have, and should we have future concerns? Nathan
A: Remember mold and mildew have been around since the beginning of time, and yes, it is a concern and should be cleaned and rectified any time you discover it.
Yes, there are cleaning products out there that are designed to remove mold and once you spray it on the affected area, it normally goes away. Once you spray the area this will also defend against the mold returning.
Some things to consider, since you have a single-story home built on a slab, I’ll assume that the grade on the outside is close to the same height as the floor of the house. Normally when you have a slab on grade-type of construction, the ground level is only 8 or 10” below the floor level and over time, if landscape beds are put in around the house, that grade height will increase over time. This condition will affect the bottom of the siding and wall conditions and moisture is always a problem. It can lead to deterioration of the bottom framing plate and subsiding, so keep an eye on these areas.
Make sure the exterior gutters and downspouts are operating properly, to make sure rainwater is diverted away from the house foundation. On the inside make sure the moisture level is low by using a dehumidifier if needed.
Normally the moisture level is low in the wintertime, but in the rainy summer months, the humidity levels will increase. Try to avoid furniture up against the exterior walls and don’t pile clothes, especially damp clothing, around the walls.
