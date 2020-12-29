DEAR AMOR: Growing up, I lived in a condo with my parents and thus knew nothing about gardening. My 80+ year old neighbor named Henry had just lost his sweet wife to cancer. My husband suggested I ask Henry to teach me about gardening - so I did. My husband got me everything Henry told me I needed. We had so much fun and I learned from a master. As husband came down with Parkinson’s Disease and my parent’s health began to fail, my garden became my solace, my retreat, my piece of Heaven. It seemed no matter what I did to help my loved ones, they didn’t get better. But the more I did for my garden, the more it flourished. My husband, parents, and Henry all passed away within 16 months of each other - I’m an only child of an only child now left alone without a lot of my support system. I still put in a garden every year and share with many family and friends. It continues to be my place of peace. My husband used to tell me, “You were born to dig!” And I think he’s right!! – ANN
DEAR ANN: I could just imagine how much you helped Henry get back on his feet after a devastating loss of a wife. You allowed him to see his worth and to feel wanted. Furthermore, your husband was a good support to you as you try to learn a new skill and, in your case, helping your vegetable garden a reality for you. He was so right. You were born to dig! Now many unrelated families and friends are blessed by your generosity.
To anyone wishing you have a Master Henry teaching you how to raise your own home-grown vegetables, nurture flower gardens, or caring for the lawns among many other plant related topics, Indiana and Michigan has such a program aimed just for you!
Both universities offer 2021 classes online with some information I attached below. Deadline registration for Purdue Extension is on January 5th. Purdue Master Gardeners who needed continuing education hours are welcome to do so through Cvent. Call your local extension office for more information. In the meanwhile, MSU Extension application deadline varies. Depending on county locations, some deadlines are on February 15th, 16th, and 26th. Then there’s March 5th and March 8th. It is best to contact your local extension office to learn more.
Get Growing with Purdue Extension
This program will be a virtual, live webinar series scheduled for Tuesday mornings, 9:30 – Noon ET, January 12 – February 23, 2021. The target audience is adults that want to learn more about gardening, but not ready to commit to the intensity of the Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program. Registration Fee is $45 for the 7-week series. Registration deadline is January 5, 2021, 11:59 p.m. (ET).
January 12 - How Plants Grow
January 19 - What’s Pestering Your Garden
January 26 - Woody Landscape Plants
February 2 - Vegetable Gardens
February 9 - Flower Gardens
February 16 – Lawns
February 23 - Fruit Gardens
MSU Extension Master Gardener Trainings
MSU Extension Master Gardener Training Courses are typically offered starting in January, March and August in several locations around the state. If you have questions about courses in other locations, please email us at mg@msu.edu.
Note that all prospective trainees must undergo the MSU Extension Volunteer Selection Process (VSP). This process includes background checks, references, and an interview. VSP information is included on the registration page and can be accessed by clicking the link for the specific site you are interested in. The cost for the training course is $325. (Partial scholarships may be available.)
