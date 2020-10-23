Lovina’s daughter and her two sons, Mahlon, 6, and Marcus, 4, went to Grandma and Pa’s house to visit and to help Grandma. So Lovina told the boys she made overnight cookies. When break time came, Mahlon asked, “Do we get some or your sleep-over cookies?” They had a good laugh! — Lovina Schwartz
Grandmother Wysong took Miles, 2, for a walk on the farm. He pointed out everything he saw and wanted to know what everything was. “Those are grain bins,” Grandmother answered. “That is an auger ... That is a machinery barn. ... That is a hog barn.” Miles needed more information. “What is a hog barn?” he asked. “Well, it is where the pigs live.” Miles looked puzzled, so Grandmother further explained, “It is like a house for the pigs.” Miles lost his quizzical look and said, “OK.” Later that day they were driving back to the farm from visiting his cousins. “This is our farm!” Miles said happily. Then, as they turned into the house driveway Miles pointed with excitement to the house and said, “Look, here is our barn!” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Miles) of rural Wawaka
Kids really make us think. A few days ago Cora Jean, 4, said to her mother, Justy Yavello, “Am I a grown up?” Her mother told her, “No, you are a child, only 4 years old.” And Cora replied: “Well, maybe I am a grown up on the inside and on the outside I’m a kid.” — Joyce Lomont Crowl (great-grandmother of Cora Jean) of Fremont
Cora Jean is also the great-granddaughter who said, as she jumped on an uncle: “You are the cake, I am the frosting!”
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. Your stories are cherished; by sharing your stories and photos through this column you can brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family — Maybe they will have stories to share, too! GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
