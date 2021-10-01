My dad, George O. Witwer, celebrated his 92nd birthday in September and I was blessed to be able to be with him. He is doing well, and very grateful for family and friends. He is publisher emeritus of this newspaper.
This first story involves my dad’s father, Mohler S. Witwer, of South Bend. Dave Kurtz shared it with me a couple of weeks ago; it is from Dave’s oldest son, who lives in Auburn. He has a knack for meeting people wherever he goes, striking up conversations with them and hearing interesting stories.
This is from an 84-year-old man, George Murat, who is director of the Military Honor Park and Museum at the South Bend airport.
Way back when, this man was the mechanic for my grandfather Mohler Witwer’s cars. When Mr. Murat learned that David lives in Auburn, he asked if he knew the Witwers.
He told David that one time, my grandfather (we called him Mohler) invited him to go out and “grab a burger.”
Mohler took the mechanic to the country club. The mechanic was embarrassed, because he was wearing his oil-stained work clothes.
He declined the next two or three invitations to go to lunch. Finally, Mohler asked him why, and the mechanic explained that he was embarrassed about his attire among all the other diners in suits and ties.
The next time, Mohler showed up in old clothes that had paint stains on them and invited the mechanic to lunch. The mechanic thought this would be all right, so he accepted the invitation.
Then, Mohler drove them to the country club again!
The mechanic also was a pilot, and one time Mohler asked him to fly him to a meeting in Michigan. He brought along a business associate. When his companion saw the small plane, he declined to get on board, saying, “I don’t feel like dying today.”
Mohler responded, “If you’re going to die, that would mean he’s going to die, and I’m going to die. No one’s going to die. Get on the plane!”
+++
Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne said their son Levi told her, “A dream is like a movie that only you get to see!”
+++
Tia, 4, was trying to go to sleep. All of a sudden she sat straight up. “It’s almost fall which means it’s almost Halloween. We need to find costumes and decorate the house all scary. But not too scary because I am scared of scary — OK?” — Courtney Zuehsow (mother of Tia) of Garrett
+++
Sara, 5, was watching television when she saw a commercial for State Farm Insurance. One day she asked her father what State Farm was. He explained State Farm and why people choose to buy insurance. Sara said, “Oh ... I thought State Farm was a farm where they kill animals and make steaks.” — Liz (mother of Sara) of Pennsylvania
+++
Please send more stories! When you and your family share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755 and share this column with others. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there, too. Thank you!
