In an interview following the basketball game between Michigan State and Purdue on January 29, Boilermaker head coach Matt Painter had an interesting comment, “Success messes with you more than failure.” In a close game, the difference between victory and success comes down to just a few plays. If one loses, the tendency is to focus on the negatives. If one wins, the tendency is to focus on the positives and overlook the negatives. Consequently, in subsequent practices it is easier to focus on the negatives following a loss than a victory.
Many commentators think that last year’s Purdue men’s basketball team had more talent and experience than this year’s team. Nevertheless, this year’s team has done much better than the one last year. Why? Last year two players, Trevion Williams and Jaden Ivey, were not only concerned with winning a game but they were also concerned to have good statistics to improve their standing in the NBA draft. This seemed to cause some friction, especially near the end of the season between Williams and Ivey. With this year’s team the focus of all the players is on winning. When one player has a good game, all of his teammates are happy. Thus, this year’s the team works together much more than last year’s team.
In the game against Michigan State on Jan. 29, Zach Edey had 38 points. All of us in the arena were hoping that he would make 40. In the game against Penn State on Feb. 2, Mason Gillis had a personal record of 29 points. He broke the Mackey record of 8 three-pointers made with 9. One of the commentators for the game was Robbie Hummel, who was one of the players who shared the record of 8. All of us in the stands hoped Gillis would make 30 points. In both games Edey’s and Gillis’ teammates were excited with their efforts.
The Apostle Paul writes in his letter to the Romans, “Rejoice with those who rejoice, weep with those who weep. Live in harmony with one another; do not be haughty, but associate with the lowly; do not claim to be wiser than you are (Romans 12:15-16).” This year the Purdue players rejoice with their team members when they excel and have a good game. You can see this excitement on the bench when a teammate makes a good play. The focus is on team and not self. All the players were excited for Edey’s 39 points and Gillis’ 29 points.
Proverbs 16:28 says, “Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.” One of the possible fruits of success is pride, especially if one is reading their press clippings. More than once a very good team has lost to a less talented one, simply because they took them for granted and just assumed they would win. Every college basketball team has their strengths and every team has their weaknesses. There is no team good enough to win by just showing up.
One thing I have noticed about Matt Painter and his players is they seem to have the same even temperament if they win or if they lose. They do not let success go to their heads and they do not let defeat crush them. They are looking forward to the next game to see how the lessons learned in the current game can be of help. Following their loss to Indiana University on Feb. 4, the three players who were interviewed focused on what they need to do to improve. Even though Zack Edey scored 33 points and 18 rebounds, he was quick to point out how he had contributed to the defeat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.