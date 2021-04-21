Monday afternoon near the end of our walk around Bixler Lake — the path through the forest area was mostly dry — we had the opportunity to meet Sherry Erdly of the rural Wolf Lake/Albion area. At first all I saw was a mass of gray curls and gloved hands reaching in all directions. She was on her knees, rapidly pulling clumps of green with soil and roots attached, shaking the clumps and putting them in a brown paper bag.
She was working in the herb garden by the Humane Society of Noble County on Sherman Street in Kendallville.
The Humane Society was the address my iPhone’s voice memo app picked up when I asked Sherry if I could record her for a “How’s it going?” column.
We learned she has been a Master Gardener for about 15 years; four or five years ago she started coming to the garden with another Master Gardener from Kendallville who was getting older.
How’s it going?
(Laughter and a short pause.) “Better than last year. I’ve had my vaccine so we are going to visit our grandkids who live in Montgomery County, near Crawfordsville.”
What is the purpose of the herb garden?
“The garden is for people who use herbs but don’t want to grow them because herbs can become overwhelming. Herbs don’t grow in a nice neat little spot. They grow all over. So I have signs around so they can learn more about a particular herb.
“All are edible. The chives are ready now. The regular chives taste like onions; these flat ones taste like garlic. So if you want mashed potatoes and chives just come over here while you are walking and snip off a few.
“I clean them up, move them around; this is the third day I have been working on it.”
What are some of the herbs here?
“There is oregano, fennel, lemon balm, three kinds of mint, lovage, lavender ...” (In response to my question about catmint, Sherry said catmint and catnip are different but cats love them both.)
Why do you like gardening?
“Gardening, especially with herbs, is very therapeutic. While you are working you get all those smells. I garden a lot at home, too. It is very relaxing. I think I am in pretty good shape because I squat a lot ... I really enjoy it.”
Sherry said there will be a plant sale on May 8, the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend, at Floral Hall at the fairgrounds in Kendallville. Last year’s plant sale was cancelled but this year it’s a go!
For more information about Master Gardeners and gardening, contact your county Extension Office or go to extension.purdue.edu.
And to enjoy the changing colors of spring, head to Bixler Lake Park — and maybe snip some chives to take home.
Grace housholder can be reached at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
